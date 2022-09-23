Read full article on original website
Harold Moskowitz
3d ago
Waste of more government money. What possible either lessons or help is available there - except how better to use corruption in government.
Reply
16
Frank58
2d ago
more waste of money. Here's a good idea why don't you walk to Mexico City from the border to show the difficulties that the reverse group is going through
Reply
5
Ronald
2d ago
Maybe she can frighten the illegals into staying in their countries or risk jail time seeing that she's got plenty of jail space.
Reply
5
Related
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'
Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez lambasts fellow Democrats over crime: 'Public safety is not partisan'
Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez lambasts fellow Democrats over crime: 'Public safety is not partisan'
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
Were 1900s Meatpacking Plants Really As Bad As They Say?
It's 1906 and Chicago is in the midst of an incredible transformation. Recent developments both technologically and culturally have turned Chicago into a powerhouse of American industry. The streets are flooded with native-born Chicagoans, out-of-state workers looking for a job, and immigrants from all across the world looking for a new start in the United States. The meatpacking plants of the day produced everything from hot dog sausages to canned beef.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes LaSalle Street changes, including affordable housing
As workers return to the office, Chicago is trying to figure out the future of LaSalle Street.
Fired Black CPS teachers to share over $9M from discrimination lawsuit
Hundreds of Black Chicago Public School teachers, fired during a “turnaround” policy 10 years ago, will share a $9.25 million settlement that a federal court granted on September 6. The award ends a 10-year legal battle between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union, which argued that many Black...
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have Arrived
Governor Pritzker handling the migrants in ChicagoScreenshot from Twitter. On Thursday night, another group of migrants arrived in Chicago. Governor Greg Abbott continues bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities. He has already bussed migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City straining their resources. Washington’s Mayor Muriel Bowser even declared a state of emergency.
RELATED PEOPLE
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser
CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
Lightfoot declares Chicago a book sanctuary city amid rise in nationwide bans
CHICAGO (CBS) – As a rise in book bans is happening nationwide, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is declaring Chicago a book sanctuary city.The mayor and the Chicago Public Library are urging people to establish their own book sanctuaries to expand access to banned or challenged materials.They are asking Chicagoans to commit to taking at least one of the following actions:· Collect and protect endangered books.· Make those books broadly accessible.· Host book talks and events to generate conversation and educate others on the history of book banning and burning.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest
Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source.
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
New report finds 'shocking' levels of lead in Chicago water
From 2016 to 2021, Chicago's Department of Water Management conducted a study. They invited people in the country's third most populous city to test their water for lead. The city released the data but never shared a public analysis on how safe the drinking water is. Now several journalists with The Guardian have analyzed Chicago's water quality study, and some water engineers call the results shocking. Taylor Moore and Erin McCormick join us to share more of their reporting for The Guardian - good to have you both here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interesting Finding in Chicago! I love my city but this is too funny
Lived here my whole life and aggressive driving is one thing I’ll never not talk about. It’s a city staple. vomeronasal: Other cities: "Don't drink and drive" Chicago: "Take LSD"
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President
Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
Comments / 26