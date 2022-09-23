Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will Miles Davis Continue Delivering ‘Hot Hand’ To BYU’s Ground Attack?
PROVO, Utah – Redshirt freshman Miles Davis gave BYU a much-needed boost to their ground attack during Saturday night’s 38 to 24 win over Wyoming. With starter Chris Brooks dealing with hamstring tightness, Davis seized his opportunity. In a game, Kalani Sitake wanted to see a running back emerge with a “hot hand.”
kslsports.com
BYU Football Getting Players Back From Injury For Utah State Week
PROVO, Utah – BYU football suffered a laundry list of injuries during Saturday night’s win over Wyoming. But, the good news for the Cougars, most of those injured players are expected back for Thursday against Utah State. The most significant update on the injury front was on wide...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Set To Return From Lacerated Kidney Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Gunner Romney is making his 2022 debut on Thursday night. After missing the first four games of his senior season, Romney will play against the Utah State Aggies this week. Romney and BYU have kept it close to the vest on his...
kslsports.com
BYU RB Davis Emerges, Hall-Epps Connect For TD Against Cowboys
PROVO, Utah – BYU running back Miles Davis broke loss for a big gain and helped set up a touchdown connection between Jaren Hall and Kody Epps against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. During BYU’s first...
BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Jaren Hall, Keanu Hill Connect For 68-Yard TD Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall and wide receiver Keanu Hill cooked the Wyoming Cowboys on a late touchdown connection for 68 yards. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hall unloaded a...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Remembers Aaron Lowe One Year Later
SALT LAKE CITY- They say time heals all wounds, but the loss of cornerback Aaron Lowe on the heels of freshman running back Ty Jordan’s shocking death may take a while for Utah football. A year later the team is still in mourning, but figuring out how to move on while continuing to honor their brothers’ legacies.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From No. 19 BYU’s Victory Over Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU football takes down Wyoming 38 to 24. The victory gets BYU back in the win column and improves their record this season to 3-1. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s victory over their old conference rivals from Laramie. Jaren Hall was...
Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Out For The Season Following Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham announced the news during Monday’s press conference. “The big downer from the game was Brante Kuithe is lost for the season,” Whittingham said. “He’s...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team overcame a slow start to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys 38-24 in their second home game of the season. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football win. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. Jaren Hall has...
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Surpasses 4,000 Career Passing Yards
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hit the 4,000 career passing yards mark during during the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. In BYU’s final drive of the first half, Hall tossed...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Wyoming: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU vs Wyoming rekindles an old-school rivalry from BYU’s past. Outside of Utah and Utah State, BYU has never played a team more than Wyoming. BYU’s first win as a program came against Wyoming back in 1922. There’s a history between the two schools. Anyone around for those LaVell Edwards/Paul Roach games or the 1996 WAC Championship would tell you BYU/Wyoming used to be something back in the day.
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
kslsports.com
BYU To Honor Wyoming’s ‘Black 14’ At Football Game
PROVO, Utah – Tonight’s BYU/Wyoming football game will feature a special moment in the pregame. BYU will honor the Black 14 as “Y Lighters” for tonight’s matchup. Throughout the week, Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, two members from the Black 14, have been on BYU’s campus for this week’s matchup. They are also in Provo for BYU’s School of Communications, debuting a student-produced documentary film that tells the story of the Black 14.
BYU to honor Wyoming’s ‘Black 14’ at Saturday’s game
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team will recognize two members of the “Black 14,” a group of former Wyoming players that were kicked off the team in 1969 for wanting to protest a Latter-day Saints Church policy that prohibited Black men from becoming priests. Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin will serve […]
kslsports.com
Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
kslsports.com
Cosmo Parachutes Into Stadium Ahead Of Wyoming-BYU Game
PROVO, Utah – Cosmo the Cougar, BYU’s mascot, parachuted into LaVell Edwards Stadium prior to kickoff between the Cougars and Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Before the contest began, the talented mascot sailed down from the...
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of BYU’s win over Wyoming. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter here.
