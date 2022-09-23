Read full article on original website
Putting a ‘spotlight’ on FSU: Biomathematics program director earns prestigious fellowship
Long before he became a distinguished research professor of mathematics at Florida State University, Richard Bertram was a curious graduate student who joined the Society for Mathematical Biology in hopes of further connecting his interests and research in math and biology. He first attended the organization’s annual meeting in the early 1990s on his own, without knowing anyone there.
