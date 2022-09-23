Read full article on original website
Related
NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two-Thirds of Firms Plan to Automate Routine AP Tasks in Next 12 Months
Aiming to automate routine accounts payable (AP) procedures, two-thirds of firms are either currently innovating their systems or plan to do so within the next 12 months. In fact, 11% of firms say they are currently innovating their AP systems, 31% say they will start innovating in the next six months, and 27% say they will do so in the next 12 months, according to “ERP Solutions in B2B Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams
Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Adyen Launches 2 New POS Terminals
Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen has launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1. The new devices are both mobile and lightweight and can accept in-person payments for enterprise and platform businesses, according to an announcement on the Adyen website. The NYC1 is meant for “businesses that...
FedEx: Deteriorating Economy Drove 11% Drop in Package, Freight Volume
FedEx is cutting costs and raising prices after a quarter in which its global package and freight volume dropped 11% year over year, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 22) in its quarterly earnings release. The company reported that an existing softness in demand was accelerated by worsening macroeconomic conditions during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
Spanish Bank Sabadell Begins Discussions to Sell Payments Arm
Spanish financial services company Banco Sabadell is in discussions to sell its payments business and has thus far received bids from three companies, according to published reports. The Barcelona-based bank has gotten offers from American financial services firm Fiserv, the French company Worldline and Italy's Nexi in a deal valued...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
Auditoria.AI Introduces Smartbots to Manage AP, AR Email Inboxes
Natural language and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies provider Auditoria.AI has introduced two AI-enabled smartbots that monitor and manage shared accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) email inboxes. Dubbed AP Helpdesk and AR Helpdesk, the smartbots deliver automated responses that speed up response time, improve service to vendors and customers,...
UK Retailers Struggle to Stem Slumping Sales, While Canada Sees Slight Increase
Retailers in the U.K. reported a drop in sales for September and expect that trend to continue next month as businesses prepare for the holiday shopping season. A report Friday (Sept. 23) by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed a strong decline in retail sales volume — 20% — after considerable growth in August, at 37%. The CBI says retailers expect sales volumes to fall again in October, though at a rate of 13%.
Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions
Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
Raising the Bar for Passwordless, Frictionless Commerce
These acronyms should be crowding merchants’ minds as fines loom this fall for those who are not in compliance with the latest version of the 3D Secure protocol for authenticating eCommerce card transactions. But the state of readiness for the latest wave of authentication protocols remains uneven at best, Jonathan Van der Merwe, product manager at Entersekt, told PYMNTS.
Costco’s Retail Niche Faces New Competition as Consumers, Rivals Trade Down
Since opening its first warehouse store in Seattle 40 years ago, Costco has never wavered from its mission “to continually provide our members with quality goods and services at the lowest possible prices.”. But while that mantra and ethos has served the warehouse giant well for decades, its low-priced...
Restaurants Still Struggle to Drive Digital Adoption
As economic challenges continue for restaurants and their customers alike, these businesses are finding that consumers’ ordering channel preferences can put additional pressure on their margins. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Food Aggregators Find Their Footing,” which drew from an August survey of more...
Can Blockchain Help Banking-as-a-Service Leap From Commodity to Capital Access On-Ramp?
In the bid to change financial services, to broaden financial inclusion, the promise of challenger banks was that they’d upend the way financial products could be designed and could come to market. But the challengers have some challenges of their own, as Mike Cagney, CEO of Figure Technologies, told Karen Webster.
Amazon Leverages Membership Surge With October Prime Day Push
Any doubts that deep and early discounting would be the theme of thus year's holiday shopping season were laid to rest Monday (Sept. 26) as Amazon responded to recent moves by rival retailers with the announcement of a second Amazon Prime Day to be held in October. The first-of-its-kind event...
Klarna Looks to Cut Jobs, Slow Growth
Months after laying off 10% of its staff and seeing its valuation drop by 85%, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna is looking at further job cuts. A manager at the Swedish company’s internal engineering unit said this week that the company will focus less on growth and have fewer workers by year’s end, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 23), citing unnamed sources.
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0