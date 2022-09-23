Read full article on original website
Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs
Watching football just isn’t the same without some snacks to hand, and now you can enjoy the big game alongside your dog – who can devour some snacks of their own too – like a 7-layer dip. The dog food brand Cesar have worked in collaboration with chef and Food Network star Jeff Mauro, and […] The post Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
How To Cut Costs on Pet Food and Other Pet Needs Amid Inflation
As inflation continues to batter our bank accounts, consumers are forced to cut costs wherever they can. Unfortunately, our dearest family members — our pets — are also feeling the pain. Discover: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022. See Why: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be...
All 4,000 beagles have been rescued from breeding facility closed after animal welfare violations
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
The 4 best no-pull dog harnesses we tested with untrained shelter dogs
We tested anti-pull harnesses with untrained dogs, including strong large-size pups. These are the best no-pull dog harnesses to stop leash pulling.
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Apartments
Longing for a pet but have limited space to offer? Check out our top picks of mixed breed dogs for apartment living. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, over 60% of households are living with dogs. This may be true for homeowners, but not likely for renters.
Owners in danger of losing their dogs in ongoing cost of living crisis
As the cost of living crisis continues, many households are struggling to make ends meet. Many dog owners are struggling with the costs associated with looking after a pet. Dogs Trust said 48% of dog owners in Northern Ireland think it is now more difficult to give their dog all they need, compared to before the cost of living crisis began.
Katherine Heigl Launches Dog Food Brand
Katherine Heigl is known for being an animal lover. The Grey’s Anatomy star is a veganism advocate, and started Heigl’s Hounds of Hope with her mother. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals even gave her the Presidential Service Award for her work around animal welfare. She’s had a lot of pet […] The post Katherine Heigl Launches Dog Food Brand appeared first on DogTime.
How to find the best quality wet cat foods
There are a few key things you should always look out for when choosing canned cat food. First and foremost, we care about cat health – and one of the most important things for keeping kitty healthy is whether the cat diet is preventing illness and disease. Check the...
Performance Pet Food: PetSmart, Purina Want to Nourish Your Outdoorsy Dog
It takes training and proper nutrition to raise an outdoorsy dog. Follow these tips from Purina to prepare your dog for a life of camping and hiking adventures with you. Like you, dogs need proper nutrition to perform at their best. Purina Pro Plan Dog Sport is formulated to nourish dogs and help support their strength and stamina.
Bright Planet Pet Partners with Central Pet Distribution
Bright Planet Pet has inked a new distribution contract with Central Pet Distribution to further meet the demand of vegan, sustainable plant based dog treats. The new distribution partnership will increase product availability to independent and regional pet specialty stores across the United States, company officials said. The brand also...
Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites
Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites help to provide immune support for cats. The Bites may help maintain normal histamine levels, provide antioxidants and support for seasonal allergies with ingredients like Astragalus Root, L-Lysine, and EpiCor Pets. These Bites round out the full line of the bacon-flavored, best-selling formulas for cats of all ages with the Hairball Bites for Cats and Calming Bites for Cats also available online and in store.
PetSafe Products Honored with Pet Independent Innovation Awards
PetSafe brand was honored with two 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, which recognize the innovators and leaders of the pet industry. The PetSafe Happy Ride Collapsible Travel Crate received the award for “Crate Product of the Year” and the PetSafe Audible Bark Collar was awarded “Bark Control Product of the Year.”
Chocolate Goldendoodle Traits and Care
The chocolate Goldendoodle is one of my favorite shades for a Poodle Golden Retriever mix! Chocolate coloring is a rich shade of brown. In the Goldendoodle, chocolate coloring is usually passed down from the Poodle parent. The chocolate Goldendoodle’s distinctive brown coat might make them stand out from other Goldendoodle variations, but they are no different in terms of size, temperament and health. So, is the chocolate Goldendoodle the right choice for your family? In this guide, I’ll explain everything you need to know about this mix to help you find out!
