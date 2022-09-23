Read full article on original website
Related
Pontiac man denied bond, charged with open murder in stabbing death
PONTIAC, MI -- A 62-year-old Pontiac man is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond after he was arraigned on a charge of open murder Tuesday in 50th District Court. According to WDIV-Detroit, Maurice Rushton was arrested at his home roughly 30 minutes after he allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler of Waterford Township.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police seek bank robber who implied he had a gun
Royal Oak police are investigating a bank robbery on Tuesday and seeking to identify a suspect. Police got a 911 call after the 4:41 p.m. robbery from an employee at the Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks Road, south of 14 Mile Road. Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter said the face-masked...
18-year-old Eastpointe man admits guilt after escaping from police custody last month, seeks minor status
A Macomb County man who managed to run away from police during a transport last month pleaded guilty to escaping custody and is seeking a reduced count in his original case, authorities said.
Man dies of injuries after Rochester Hills crash; Investigators believe at-fault driver was distracted by her phone
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Suk-Joon Ham of Rochester Hills, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the wreck on Sept. 20, passed away on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Detroit News
Ex-convict charged in fatal Oakland Co. stabbing
A 62-year-old Pontiac man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. Maurice Rushton was arraigned before 50th District Court Judge Michael Martinez on a charge of open murder, authorities said in a statement. He remains held without bond in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Murder charge issued after fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Waterford man
A 62-year-old felon from Pontiac was arraigned Tuesday for last Thursday’s fatal stabbing of a Waterford Township man. Maurice Rushton is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest and died the next day, about six hours after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of at least 76 guns in Westland and Dearborn Heights were arrested after posting pictures with some of the weapons publicly on social media, police said. Tivon Jaquess Jr. and Keijuan Watkins are the latest to be...
The Oakland Press
Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash
A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large haul of Fentanyl, cash, guns seized by Warren police, mayor says
An early morning drug bust in Macomb County led to a large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced heroin being taken off the streets, Mayor Jim Fouts announced on Tuesday.
wkzo.com
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 2 more men arrested in connection with theft of dozens of guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights. The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of...
Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer
Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
The Oakland Press
Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges
A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
fox2detroit.com
Man arrested at Detroit Greyhound station with meth, fentanyl, loaded stolen gun
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man wanted out of West Virginia on felony charges for distribution of fentanyl and meth was arrested at a Detroit Greyhound bus station while carrying a gun, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, according to a federal indictment. Charles McGee, 53, was arrested two weeks ago at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
Pontiac man charged with murder for stabbing near elementary school after reported argument
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a Waterford man near a Pontiac elementary school last Thursday.
Comments / 1