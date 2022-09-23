ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Royal Oak police seek bank robber who implied he had a gun

Royal Oak police are investigating a bank robbery on Tuesday and seeking to identify a suspect. Police got a 911 call after the 4:41 p.m. robbery from an employee at the Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks Road, south of 14 Mile Road. Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter said the face-masked...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Ex-convict charged in fatal Oakland Co. stabbing

A 62-year-old Pontiac man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. Maurice Rushton was arraigned before 50th District Court Judge Michael Martinez on a charge of open murder, authorities said in a statement. He remains held without bond in the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
The Oakland Press

Murder charge issued after fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Waterford man

A 62-year-old felon from Pontiac was arraigned Tuesday for last Thursday’s fatal stabbing of a Waterford Township man. Maurice Rushton is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest and died the next day, about six hours after...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash

A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer

Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges

A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
PONTIAC, MI

