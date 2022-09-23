ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Score no more: Ridgedale's defense breaks down Crestline

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ridgedale followed in snuffing Crestline's offense 36-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School. For a full recap, click here.
CRESTLINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Quincy, OH
Ashland, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Ashland, OH
Sports
Ashland, OH
Football
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
ashlandsource.com

Ashland School Board approves renovations to baseball field

ASHLAND — Ashland City School's Board of Education approved a re-design and renovation of Ashland High School's baseball field at its meeting Monday. In late summer, Ashland City Schools learned the varsity baseball field did not meet Ohio High School Athletics Association standards that govern things like mound height and base distance, Supt. Doug Marrah said.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashland University#American Football
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Gas prices spike in Akron, Cleveland ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 26:. Gas prices spike 32 cents in Akron, 22 cents in Cleveland. Akron Marathon celebrates 20th anniversary with thousands of runners. Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Georgia in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony

Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy