whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
St. Edward, St. Ignatius and Cleveland Heights all move up in Division I: Week 7 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the top 16 teams stayed put in the latest cleveland.com top 25, there was some interesting movement in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings. St. Edward moved up to No. 3 in Division I after Centerville’s 21-17 loss to Springboro. Centerville dropped...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch
We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
ashlandsource.com
Score no more: Ridgedale's defense breaks down Crestline
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ridgedale followed in snuffing Crestline's offense 36-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School. For a full recap, click here.
Scarlet Nation
Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland School Board approves renovations to baseball field
ASHLAND — Ashland City School's Board of Education approved a re-design and renovation of Ashland High School's baseball field at its meeting Monday. In late summer, Ashland City Schools learned the varsity baseball field did not meet Ohio High School Athletics Association standards that govern things like mound height and base distance, Supt. Doug Marrah said.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland students will join string quartet to perform Oct. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church
ASHLAND -- The community is invited to a free performance featuring the world-renowned Escher String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary. The Escher Quartet, under their Ohio based organization ESQYRE is beginning a year-long education residency with Ashland City schools.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair results include Back Seat Driver, Small Fry Car Race
ASHLAND -- The Back Seat Driver contest was held in the front of the Grandstand on Saturday afternoon of the Ashland County Fair. Members of the Fair Board conducted the fun contest and presented cash prizes to the top two teams. The contest requires the blindfolded driver of the supplied...
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
About fans booing players and players lashing back at fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans booing, players complaining ... Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
ashlandsource.com
Check the Open Draft Horse & Pony results at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These were the Open Draft Horse and Pony Hitch results from last week at the Ashland County Fair.
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Gas prices spike in Akron, Cleveland ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 26:. Gas prices spike 32 cents in Akron, 22 cents in Cleveland. Akron Marathon celebrates 20th anniversary with thousands of runners. Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Georgia in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a...
New Pittsburgh Courier
THE COURIER TRAVELS TO CANTON TO CAPTURE…The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY CHEERLEADERS—MONET MILLER, BRITTANY SANDERS, BREANNE LOVELACE, ZAHYNIA KELLY, DIAMANI RICE. Penn State University has more than 100,000 crazed fans wearing all-white and waving white pom-poms, cheering their Nittany Lions on to victory…or in more recent years, a loss. Pitt and West Virginia hook up for...
Brunswick High School soccer player missing in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Montville Township Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a missing teenage boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 16-year-old Trey Centa was last seen on...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News. The accident occurred on State Road just south of State...
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony
Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ashlandsource.com
Stone honored as Ashland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ASHLAND -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., has announced the 2022 Ashland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Former Executive Director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland, Steve Stone, was chosen the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen of Ashland County.
Gaming Classic takes over I-X Center
The Cleveland Gaming Classic features retro video games, arcade games, pinball machines, cosplay, collectibles and special guests.
ashlandsource.com
Horse & Pony show results unveiled at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These results are from the horse and pony show, which took place Tuesday at the Ashland County Fair.
