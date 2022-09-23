Hannah Gadsby has signed a deal with Netflix to produce and host a multi-comic special showcasing performers of all gender identities along with an hour-long episode that will be taped in Sydney.“In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new gender-diverse comedians,” the 44-year-old comedian said in a statement. “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings...

CELEBRITIES ・ 44 MINUTES AGO