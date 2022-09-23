Read full article on original website
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Sept. 18-24
September 26, 2022 - Over the week of September 18th through 24th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to just 3 calls. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. The first call came in early on Wednesday morning in regards to smoke inside a home on County Road 3286. The JVFD responded to find the source before it could start a larger fire.
East Texas Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade
September 26, 2022 - Everyone loves a parade. The Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade will be held this week, Wednesday, September 28th at 5:00pm. The parade will circle the Historic Downtown Center Square, led by the Shelby County Junior Chamber of Commerce. Pre-registration for this popular event is not required...
Poultry Festival Only 10 Days Away
September 26, 2022 - Only 10 days left until the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival, Sponsored by Farmers State Bank, opens its gates to a weekend of Fun, Entertainment, Arts and Crafts and lots of Food!. The Cutting of Boa will be held on Thursday, October 6th at 10:00...
Simms Shares Tips on Using Family Search with TAGHS
September 26, 2022 - Not too long ago, anyone wanting to do genealogical research had to visit courthouses, cemeteries, and seek out old family Bibles. While serious researchers still have to resort to those sources occasionally, there is now a wealth of genealogical information available online and in genealogical libraries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has Family History and Life Centers in cities around the country for this purpose, with one located in Lufkin. Lufkin Family History and Life Center volunteer Delora Silvers Simms shared some valuable information about using the resources there at the September meeting of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society, including the fact that they are free to the public!
Voter Registration Deadline Approaching
September 26, 2022 - The last day to register to vote in the November 8th general election is October 11th. This deadline also applies to any changes that need to be made to your current registration. You can go to www.votetexas.gov to do this, or you can go to the...
Bruton Crowned 2022 Timpson High School Homecoming Queen
September 25, 2022 - (Photo Album) - Allona Bruton was crowned the 2022 Timpson Homecoming Queen this past Friday, September 23 as the Bears took on the Grapeland Sandies. Crowning Bruton was 2021 Homecoming Queen Allison Smithheart. The Timpson Bears won the 2022 Homecoming game against the Sandies, 67-6.
Center HS Crowns Lin Homecoming Queen; Whaley Homecoming Princess
September 24, 2022 (Photo Album) - Center High School’s senior queen candidate ZaZa Lin was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday’s Homecoming game against Canton. Her crown was placed by the 2021 Homecoming queen Avery Snell. The 2022 Homecoming Princess crowned was R’Leshan Whaley. Following the...
Operation Enduring Freedom Marks 21 Years
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) September 26, 2022 - Twenty-one years ago, America launched its counterattack against terrorism in Afghanistan and ushered in Operation Enduring Freedom and The Global War on Terror. To remember the service and sacrifice of Afghanistan Veterans, Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars...
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 6
The Center Roughriders varsity football team defeated the visiting Canton Eagles by a 52-0 score. Center is now 4-1 for the season and have a 1-0 District 8 4A-2 conference mark. The Roughriders will next travel to Rusk on Friday, September 30, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Eagles Stadium. Rusk fell by a 31-21 score on the road to the Alvarado Indians in a non-district game last Friday. The Eagles are 3-1 for the season.
Center Wins Homecoming Over Canton 52-0
The Centers Roughriders varsity football team opened up District 8 4A-2 conference play with a 52-0 win over the Canton Eagles on Friday. The game was the ‘Rider’s 2022 Homecoming football game and it put the CHS season record at 4-1. Junior quarterback Emonte Cross hit senior receiver...
