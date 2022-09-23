SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Brant Kuithe is done for the night after suffering an injury at the end of the first quarter against ASU. In the final play of the first quarter, Kuithe had a catch and was tackled near the sideline and suffered an injury. After going into the medical tent, Kuithe came out with his shoulder pads off, sporting crutches and ice on his right knee.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO