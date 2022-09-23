Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Out For The Season Following Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham announced the news during Monday’s press conference. “The big downer from the game was Brante Kuithe is lost for the season,” Whittingham said. “He’s...
BREAKING: Utes Brant Kuithe is out for the season
After sustaining an injury in the first half against ASU, tight end Brant Kuithe will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Set To Return From Lacerated Kidney Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Gunner Romney is making his 2022 debut on Thursday night. After missing the first four games of his senior season, Romney will play against the Utah State Aggies this week. Romney and BYU have kept it close to the vest on his...
kslsports.com
Instant Reaction: #13 Utah Handles Business In Tempe Against ASU
TEMPE, AZ- #13 Utah wasted very little time establishing dominance on both sides of the ball Saturday night, handling the Sun Devils handily 34-13. The defense was quick to the ball and made life uncomfortable for ASU quarterback Emory Jones from the go and never let up. The offense needed a series in each half to get going, but once they did they moved with ease.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Finds Dalton Kincaid For Utah TD On Flea Flicker
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes scored first in their Pac-12 opener as Cam Rising found Dalton Kincaid for a touchdown against Arizona State on a trick play. Rising took the snap and handed the ball off to running back Micah Bernard. Bernard pitched the ball to tight end Brant Kuithe, who pitched the ball back to Rising. The Utah quarterback threw the ball downfield to a wide-open Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown.
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
kslsports.com
Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Makes Impressive Catch For Second TD In First Quarter
SALT LAKE CITY – In three drives in the first quarter, two of them ended with a receiving touchdown from Dalton Kincaid against Arizona State on Saturday. On fourth and one at the ASU six-yard line, Cam Rising rolled out of the pocket and connected with Dalton Kincaid, while having two Sun Devils draped on him for a six-yard touchdown.
kslsports.com
Utah TE Brant Kuithe Done For The Night After Suffering Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Brant Kuithe is done for the night after suffering an injury at the end of the first quarter against ASU. In the final play of the first quarter, Kuithe had a catch and was tackled near the sideline and suffered an injury. After going into the medical tent, Kuithe came out with his shoulder pads off, sporting crutches and ice on his right knee.
espn700sports.com
No. 13 Utah @ Arizona State: Game Notes, Broadcast Info + more
The Utes take to the road after a two game home-stand, facing off with the in-flux Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresh off the departure of head coach Herm Edwards, the home crowd in Tempe hopes for an eventful start to the Shaun Aguano era. Kickoff is set for 8:30pm MT on ESPN and ESPN700.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
kslsports.com
Craig Smith Enthusiastic About ’22-’23 Utah Basketball
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball officially got back to work in preparation for their 2022-2023 campaign and head coach Craig Smith could not hide his enthusiasm for the group. Last year was rough for Smith’s group only going 11-20. However, Smith and the rest of his coaching staff went to work revamping the roster and trying to eliminate the weaknesses that plagued them in 2021-2022.
Gephardt Daily
Two members of the Black 14 honored during ceremonial visit to BYU football game
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two members of the Black 14 were honored by Brigham Young University and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday and Saturday. The visit came 53 years after the men, former football players for the University...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team overcame a slow start to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys 38-24 in their second home game of the season. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football win. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. Jaren Hall has...
kslsports.com
Cosmo Parachutes Into Stadium Ahead Of Wyoming-BYU Game
PROVO, Utah – Cosmo the Cougar, BYU’s mascot, parachuted into LaVell Edwards Stadium prior to kickoff between the Cougars and Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Before the contest began, the talented mascot sailed down from the...
kslsports.com
BYU To Honor Wyoming’s ‘Black 14’ At Football Game
PROVO, Utah – Tonight’s BYU/Wyoming football game will feature a special moment in the pregame. BYU will honor the Black 14 as “Y Lighters” for tonight’s matchup. Throughout the week, Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, two members from the Black 14, have been on BYU’s campus for this week’s matchup. They are also in Provo for BYU’s School of Communications, debuting a student-produced documentary film that tells the story of the Black 14.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
KSLTV
Rumors of a weapon at Hillcrest High School football game put to rest
MIDVALE, Utah — A fight broke out between students at a Hillcrest High School football game Friday, causing false rumors of a weapon being present. A school resource officer went to break up the fight, attention and crowds were drawn, officers said people shouting “gun!” made crowds run and leave.
