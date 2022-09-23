Read full article on original website
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
Spanish financial services company Banco Sabadell is in discussions to sell its payments business and has thus far received bids from three companies, according to published reports. The Barcelona-based bank has gotten offers from American financial services firm Fiserv, the French company Worldline and Italy's Nexi in a deal valued...
Open banking company Nuapay is extending its open banking payments services to Pay360, a payment service provider used for public sector payments by 60% of local authorities in the United Kingdom as well as private sector clients. With this contract, Nuapay, which is the open banking business of EML, will...
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
Retailers in the U.K. reported a drop in sales for September and expect that trend to continue next month as businesses prepare for the holiday shopping season. A report Friday (Sept. 23) by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed a strong decline in retail sales volume — 20% — after considerable growth in August, at 37%. The CBI says retailers expect sales volumes to fall again in October, though at a rate of 13%.
France will impose a minimum 3-euro (about $3) delivery fee for online book sales of less than 35 euros (about $34) in a bid to give small bookstores competing against eCommerce goliaths a fighting chance. In a statement issued Friday (Sept. 23), French cultural and finance ministers said the move...
Citigroup is undertaking drastic cutbacks on the amount of money it lends to private equity firms and other asset managers as big banks try to adhere to strict new regulations on capital. The lending in question is what’s called subscription-line financing, the Financial Times (FT) reported Friday (Sept. 23). Citi...
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Stripe announced that will be providing payment solutions for Irish Life’s investment app and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Fintech Galaxy revealed new senior leadership hires. Plus, Estée Lauder Companies and French luxury fashion house Balmain are...
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
Uzbekistan’s inter-bank processing center UZCARD has reportedly paused its processing of payments via the Bank of Russia’s National Card Payment System (NSPK)-issued Mir payment cards. UZCARD said the pause was caused by technical issues and was not in response to U.S. sanctions imposed last week on NSPK CEO...
Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) buried a very broad and very big jurisdiction claim 69 paragraphs down in a lawsuit about a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) it claimed was an unregistered securities offering. The case involves an ICO for SPRK tokens issued by the Sparkster...
U.K.-based digital bank Perenna has closed a $30 million Series A funding round, as reported in AltFi Monday (Sept. 26). Perenna, which has yet to launch officially but has a waiting list for potential customers, is looking to position itself as a digital-first mortgage lender in a market that is dominated by a handful of banks and is today reeling from the effects of a sharp devaluation in the pound.
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
FedEx is cutting costs and raising prices after a quarter in which its global package and freight volume dropped 11% year over year, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 22) in its quarterly earnings release. The company reported that an existing softness in demand was accelerated by worsening macroeconomic conditions during...
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
El Salvador has repurchased more than $500 million of its bonds at a huge discount, but that may not lessen its risk of a default at the beginning of 2023. While the country’s experiment with bitcoin as a legal tender has largely been a failure, with almost no one reportedly using the cryptocurrency as a currency, its biggest impact by far has been on the country’s dismal debt rating.
Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified some tokens as securities and called for cryptocurrency platforms to register with the agency as exchanges, crypto exchange Kraken reportedly does not plan to delist the tokens or register with the SEC. Instead, Kraken’s incoming CEO, Dave Ripley, said the company...
