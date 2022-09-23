Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Brit POW Shaun Pinner was electrocuted and forced to listen to ABBA for 24 hours during torture sessions
HOSTAGE Shaun Pinner was electrocuted, stabbed, subjected to a mock execution and forced to listen to ABBA during his time in captivity. The ex-British Army soldier had to endure Mamma Mia over and over during 24-hour music torture sessions. For months in prison, Shaun, 48, survived on rations of stale...
The Voice Recap: A New Frontrunner Raises the Roof Along With the Bar
In some ways, every season of The Voice is the same, right? Early on — and it never fails — we wind up picking a favorite or favorites, only for them to wind up getting cut by the end of the Live Playoffs (if not sooner). But I really don’t think that’s going to happen with the four-chair turn who especially dazzled Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello in Monday’s episode. The artist in question — the last one reviewed down below — is blessed with a voice that just doesn’t quit — maybe because it’s so mammoth...
The Cleaning Lady Showrunners Confirm [Spoiler]'s Episode 2 Fate: 'We're Watching the Rise of Arman'
The following post contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of The Cleaning Lady. Villainous men of The Cleaning Lady‘s sophomore season, take note: There’s a strong chance you won’t make it out alive. One week after Thony’s husband Marco was killed off in the Fox drama’s Season 2 premiere, it was lights out for crime boss Hayak Barsamian, who died on Monday’s episode when Arman injected him with a lethal syringe during a tussle between the two men in the prison showers. “Without Arman’s prototypical father, and without Hayak backing him financially, supporting him, guiding him, who is Arman? We’re stripping Arman of everything...
Maren Morris Reveals Performing Is Her ‘Therapy’ Amid Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris, 32, is not letting her recent feud with Brittany Aldean take away from the enjoyment of performing to her fans. The country singer, who made headlines with the wife of Jason Aldean last month, admitted she’s doing “good” despite the negativity that was brought on after she called out a seemingly transphobic social media post made by Brittany.
