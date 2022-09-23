Read full article on original website
Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs
ONTARIO -- The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) is looking to the community after their Humane Agents have seized 18 dogs from heart breaking, inhumane neglect this past week. “Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back...
Ashland County Fair provides Open Dairy Goat Show results
ASHLAND -- These were the results from the Open Dairy Goat Show at the Ashland County Fair. SENIOR DOE BEST OF SHOW (All Breeds)
Horse & Pony show results unveiled at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These results are from the horse and pony show, which took place Tuesday at the Ashland County Fair.
Check the Open Draft Horse & Pony results at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These were the Open Draft Horse and Pony Hitch results from last week at the Ashland County Fair.
Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River
LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
Adult Hobby Show results posted from the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These were the results from the Adult Hobby Show this week at the Ashland County Fair.
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
Ashland County Fair results include Back Seat Driver, Small Fry Car Race
ASHLAND -- The Back Seat Driver contest was held in the front of the Grandstand on Saturday afternoon of the Ashland County Fair. Members of the Fair Board conducted the fun contest and presented cash prizes to the top two teams. The contest requires the blindfolded driver of the supplied...
Score no more: Ridgedale's defense breaks down Crestline
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ridgedale followed in snuffing Crestline's offense 36-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School. For a full recap, click here.
12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0
QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
Danville knocks out victory beat against Loudonville
DANVILLE -- Danville's football team gave its fans a happy Homecoming on Friday night. The Blue Devils charged Loudonville and collected a 19-7 victory during a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference clash.
Ashland School Board approves renovations to baseball field
ASHLAND — Ashland City School's Board of Education approved a re-design and renovation of Ashland High School's baseball field at its meeting Monday. In late summer, Ashland City Schools learned the varsity baseball field did not meet Ohio High School Athletics Association standards that govern things like mound height and base distance, Supt. Doug Marrah said.
