Mansfield, OH

ashlandsource.com

Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River

LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Score no more: Ridgedale's defense breaks down Crestline

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ridgedale followed in snuffing Crestline's offense 36-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School. For a full recap, click here.
CRESTLINE, OH
ashlandsource.com

12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0

QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland School Board approves renovations to baseball field

ASHLAND — Ashland City School's Board of Education approved a re-design and renovation of Ashland High School's baseball field at its meeting Monday. In late summer, Ashland City Schools learned the varsity baseball field did not meet Ohio High School Athletics Association standards that govern things like mound height and base distance, Supt. Doug Marrah said.
ASHLAND, OH

