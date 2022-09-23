ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier roll-call! With Rep. Victoria Spartz and Sen. Mike Braun likely seeking other offices in 2024, there's a flurry of Indianainterest in open seats.

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
