Same Dog Quarantined In Hyattsville After Second Attack In Three Years

The dog will be temporarily quarantined after the attack. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Sweetlouise

A dog with a checkered history was back at it in Maryland after it got loose and attacked another canine and its walker in Prince George’s County, officials say.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police officers and members of the Prince George's County Animal Control responded to reports of an animal bite in the 3700 block of Longfellow Street in Hyattsville.

A large white dog that had been tied to a post in the yard at the location broke free and attacked another dog and a dog walker who were passing by, according to the Hyattsville Police Department.

Police said that the victim dog had to be treated by a veterinarian, and the walker sustained minor injuries but declined aid from paramedics who also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Officials made note that there was at least one other reported attack involving the same dog that happened in 2019.

The owner of the attacking dog was located and is cooperating with the investigation and adhering to state-mandated quarantine procedures.

“While these types of incidents are not frequent, they can be traumatic to those involved,” a police spokesperson said. “If you are a pet owner, please follow all leash laws and ensure that your animals cannot escape the enclosure in which they are kept.”

