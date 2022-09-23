ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Same Dog Quarantined In Hyattsville After Second Attack In Three Years

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McJLb_0i7kEFkM00
The dog will be temporarily quarantined after the attack. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Sweetlouise

A dog with a checkered history was back at it in Maryland after it got loose and attacked another canine and its walker in Prince George’s County, officials say.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police officers and members of the Prince George's County Animal Control responded to reports of an animal bite in the 3700 block of Longfellow Street in Hyattsville.

A large white dog that had been tied to a post in the yard at the location broke free and attacked another dog and a dog walker who were passing by, according to the Hyattsville Police Department.

Police said that the victim dog had to be treated by a veterinarian, and the walker sustained minor injuries but declined aid from paramedics who also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Officials made note that there was at least one other reported attack involving the same dog that happened in 2019.

The owner of the attacking dog was located and is cooperating with the investigation and adhering to state-mandated quarantine procedures.

“While these types of incidents are not frequent, they can be traumatic to those involved,” a police spokesperson said. “If you are a pet owner, please follow all leash laws and ensure that your animals cannot escape the enclosure in which they are kept.”

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyattsville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walker#White Dog#Quarantine#Animal Bite#Pets
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Voice

DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself

A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
370K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy