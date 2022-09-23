ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
wiltonbulletin.com

Man, 76, dies when SUV plunges into water in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut man died Saturday when his SUV plunged into the water at Saybrook Point Marina and Resort in Old Saybrook, police said. Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn jumped in, pulled the man to shore and performed CPR, but were unable to save him, police said.
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
NewsTimes

Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
Yale Daily News

New Haven plans to redevelop State Street

With four lanes of cars, underused parking lots and fast-moving traffic, State Street can be unwelcoming to people traveling on foot or bicycle. A proposed redevelopment would change that, creating new housing, commercial buildings and green space, as well as a protected promenade for cyclists and pedestrians. With $5.3 million in state funding from the CT Communities Challenge Grant, city officials say they hope to reconnect neighborhoods and create a more inclusive, vibrant space.
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
greenwichfreepress.com

Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
NewsTimes

Bethel’s top 10 property tax delinquents owe more than $460K to the town

BETHEL — The top 10 property tax delinquents in Bethel owe more than $460,000 to the town, according to records from the Bethel Tax Collector’s Office. “They are mainly companies,” Tax Collector Paula Usher said, noting that two of the properties on Bethel’s list of top 10 tax delinquents are being put up for auction next month, while the rest have been sent to collections.
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
News 12

Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident

Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
