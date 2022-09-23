Read full article on original website
3 Women Hospitalised After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Porter Township, MI)
Cass County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. According to the investigators, 45-year-old Crystal [..]
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
abc57.com
Pedestrian killed in single-car crash on SR 933 identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The man struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 933 Sunday morning has now been identified as 42-year-old Tosh Alan Mason. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said at 5:48 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road.
abc57.com
One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Crews rescue driver trapped inside vehicle after crash in West Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – One driver was hospitalized over the weekend after police said they drove their vehicle off of a bridge. The driver involved in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the individual is listed in serious condition.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
abc57.com
Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Red Arrow Highway, I-94 ramp
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Red Arrow Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Township Police Department. At 4:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and the I-94 westbound on-ramp for the crash. According to the investigation,...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
WNDU
Benton Harbor man bound for trial in connection to fatal shooting of girlfriend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man was bound over trial on an open murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Tyrell Taylor, 30, was bound for trial at the end of a preliminary hearing on Friday.
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
22 WSBT
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WNDU
After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
