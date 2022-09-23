Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
linknky.com
For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks
The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
WLWT 5
Police close ramp on the interstate after a crash and vehicle fire
CINCINNATI — 6:50 a.m. Police have reopened both ramps to I-74 westbound following a crash early Monday morning. All traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No new information about the crash has been released at this time. 5:49 a.m. The northbound ramp from I-75 to westbound...
Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
Fox 19
I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm. The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice. The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The driver, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Fire evacuates Sharonville hotel at 3 a.m.
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman Highway in Sharonville early Monday. No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3 a.m. at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 6300 E. Kemper Rd., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
linknky.com
Committee pushes back on commercial complex proposal
A developer is eyeing a lot near Oakbrook Road and Burlington Pike (KY 18), but the Boone Co. Planning Committee feels there may not be enough space for the retail complex and its desired amenities. Returning applicant Akram Othman requested additional planning committee approval during a recent zone change meeting....
Ludlow Railroad Heritage Festival Oct. 1 to feature tours of historic Norfolk Southern Storehouse
Railroad enthusiasts and anyone interested in learning about Ludlow’s rich railroad history are invited to the Railroad Heritage Festival on the City Plaza and railroad grounds on Saturday, October 1, from 12-4 p.m. for a tour of the grounds and interior of the lone remaining brick structure in the railyards.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound Interstates 71 and 75 in Covington has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. The left lane along southbound Interstates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Artist donates painting to renovated Fort Thomas city building
The city of Fort Thomas received a heartfelt gift from local artist Beverly Erschell at the September council meeting. Erschell, with the help of interior designer Sherry Thompson and Council Member Ken Bowman, unveiled her new work featuring and dedicated to the city. An artist whose work is represented in...
Hamilton County Sheriff plans to retire helicopters, expand drone program
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is retiring its two helicopters and instead expanding their drone program to respond to calls for missing people, fleeing suspects, surveillance and security.
thexunewswire.com
524 S. Grand Ave 3
Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.
linknky.com
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited. >> Thousands of candles being donated to...
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
Fox 19
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison, stealing a boat cover, and then trying to steal the homeowner’s car. According to court documents, Justin Rosenbalm, 36, found the car sitting inside the homeowner’s vehicle parked outside, then walked into the garage.
linknky.com
It’s the final week to get these deals for National Bourbon Heritage Month
National Bourbon Heritage Month ends Friday, Sept. 30, but there are still plenty of deals and specials you can take advantage of before the end of the month. Wiseguy Lounge, located at 603 Main St. in Covington, will feature several New Riff specials for the week including:. Manhattan Monday: $5...
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Bridgetown North
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, Ohio — According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police are responding after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Sunday night. The victim was struck at the intersection of Lawrence Road and Marcella Drive in Bridgetown North near Oak Hills High School around 7:49 p.m. At this...
thexunewswire.com
2903 Linwood Avenue
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a den - This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. Your new apartment home is located in a secure building with a laundry facility on the first floor. Our building is smoke free and offers off-street parking. You'll also find us to be a pet friendly community. See manager for more details and pet approval.
‘Taste of Trotwood’ food truck event held today in the city
TROTWOOD — Food trucks across the area will come together in Trotwood to celebrate the city’s ‘Taste of Trotwood’ event. The event will be from noon to 7:00 p.m. at 301 South Broadway Avenue, according to a post on the City of Trotwood’s Facebook page.
Comments / 0