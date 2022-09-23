ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks

The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Police close ramp on the interstate after a crash and vehicle fire

CINCINNATI — 6:50 a.m. Police have reopened both ramps to I-74 westbound following a crash early Monday morning. All traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No new information about the crash has been released at this time. 5:49 a.m. The northbound ramp from I-75 to westbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm. The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice. The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The driver, who...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, KY
Government
City
Florence, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox 19

Fire evacuates Sharonville hotel at 3 a.m.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman Highway in Sharonville early Monday. No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3 a.m. at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 6300 E. Kemper Rd., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
SHARONVILLE, OH
linknky.com

Committee pushes back on commercial complex proposal

A developer is eyeing a lot near Oakbrook Road and Burlington Pike (KY 18), but the Boone Co. Planning Committee feels there may not be enough space for the retail complex and its desired amenities. Returning applicant Akram Othman requested additional planning committee approval during a recent zone change meeting....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#U Turn#Traffic Congestion#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Aldi
linknky.com

Artist donates painting to renovated Fort Thomas city building

The city of Fort Thomas received a heartfelt gift from local artist Beverly Erschell at the September council meeting. Erschell, with the help of interior designer Sherry Thompson and Council Member Ken Bowman, unveiled her new work featuring and dedicated to the city. An artist whose work is represented in...
FORT THOMAS, KY
thexunewswire.com

524 S. Grand Ave 3

Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect

The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
thexunewswire.com

2903 Linwood Avenue

1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a den - This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. Your new apartment home is located in a secure building with a laundry facility on the first floor. Our building is smoke free and offers off-street parking. You'll also find us to be a pet friendly community. See manager for more details and pet approval.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy