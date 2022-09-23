ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest heads to the Museum of Science and Industry next week

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNoMI_0i7kCkqL00
Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry (aka MOSI) gets a one-night-only adult makeover when Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest happens this weekend.

From 7 p.m.-11 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 1 the popular museum at 4801 E Fowler Ave. will transform into a destination for Tampa Bay wine-lovers.
Guests can sample over 100  wine and champagne options at the upcoming Uncorked: Wine Festival, in addition to accessing all of MOSI's interactive displays and planetarium shows, including its new "Dinosaurs Around the World" exhibit. Food trucks will provide the eats (although the cost of food isn't included in the ticket price), while local DJs will set the mood.


And if hard liquor isn't your thing, this wine festival will also offer tequila seltzers, canned sangria, hard seltzers and sodas, mimosas and bellinis.

Sea Dog Cantina's food truck will sell  its prized Mexican fare, AmazingGrazing will provide charcuterie spreads, Slider Guys will sling burgers, and Charm City Eats'  seafood menu will be sure to pair with the event's various wines.

Tickets run from $65-$80 and can be purchased via eventbrite.com. Early admission runs more on the expensive side, but that means a whole other hour of exclusive pours from select wineries. Some of the popular wineries, breweries and  distilleries that will be featured at next week's festival  include Napa Valley's S cattered Peaks, Summer Water Rosé and Roth Estate Winery— in addition to Pinellas-based businesses 3 Daughters Brewing and Aspirations Winery.


For more information, head to uncorkedwinefestivals.com , where you can also find a complete list of participating wineries.
[event-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Tampa Pride on the River 2022

It's not really the end of summer until Pride on the River takes over the Hillsborough for a Saturday afternoon. Last weekend's annual party featured dozens of boats, a Riverside Festival at Armature Works, and of course, top notch drag performers.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company to open doors in Citrus Park in mid-October

CITRUS PARK — Fans of the old Ballyhoo Grill won’t be disappointed for much longer as a favorite of Southern cuisine has come to take its place and will open shortly. The Florida Cracker Fish Company is a new enterprise for a family-run business that also has locations in Brooksville, Dade City and Homosassa. Like its predecessors, the new restaurant will continue in the tradition of serving delicious meals and the unique $2 bill with your change.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations

As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa and St. Petersburg are in the path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane warnings are in effect from around Port Charlotte north past Clearwater, including Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The hurricane center warned of ...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Museum#Local Life#Food And Wine#Localevent#Wine Festival#Food Drink#Beverages#Uncorked#World#Mexican#Roth Estate Winery
995qyk.com

What Happened To The Water Ya’ll

What Happened To The Water Ya’ll? I took this picture Saturday Morning at local Walmart. No more water in stock. Also saw same empty water shelves at our Winn Dixie too. The folks at Walmart immediately put up signs limiting customers to “2 cases only” please? When a storm approaches it happens every single time. Take note. During Hurricane season, we keep a MINIMUM of 4 to 5 cases of water in stock at home. So, we weren’t shopping for water this time. Why? Experience.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Beach Beacon

Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:. • C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC): Monday through Friday. • North Pinellas VA Clinic: Tuesday through Friday. • St. Petersburg VA Clinic: Wednesday through Friday. No visitations will be allowed at the Bay...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Everybody Deserves A Second Chance

Everybody deserves a second chance, right? Pete called us up during our Second Date Update this morning to tell us about his date with Sadie. Pete met Sadie at The Local in Oldsmar and really hit it off. He went there with some friends and she was there with her friends, but they “locked eyes” during the night.
OLDSMAR, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
281
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy