Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest heads to the Museum of Science and Industry next week
Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry (aka MOSI) gets a one-night-only adult makeover when Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest happens this weekend.
From 7 p.m.-11 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 1 the popular museum at 4801 E Fowler Ave. will transform into a destination for Tampa Bay wine-lovers.
Guests can sample over 100 wine and champagne options at the upcoming Uncorked: Wine Festival, in addition to accessing all of MOSI's interactive displays and planetarium shows, including its new "Dinosaurs Around the World" exhibit. Food trucks will provide the eats (although the cost of food isn't included in the ticket price), while local DJs will set the mood.
And if hard liquor isn't your thing, this wine festival will also offer tequila seltzers, canned sangria, hard seltzers and sodas, mimosas and bellinis.
Sea Dog Cantina's food truck will sell its prized Mexican fare, AmazingGrazing will provide charcuterie spreads, Slider Guys will sling burgers, and Charm City Eats' seafood menu will be sure to pair with the event's various wines.
Tickets run from $65-$80 and can be purchased via eventbrite.com. Early admission runs more on the expensive side, but that means a whole other hour of exclusive pours from select wineries. Some of the popular wineries, breweries and distilleries that will be featured at next week's festival include Napa Valley's S cattered Peaks, Summer Water Rosé and Roth Estate Winery— in addition to Pinellas-based businesses 3 Daughters Brewing and Aspirations Winery.
For more information, head to uncorkedwinefestivals.com , where you can also find a complete list of participating wineries.
