Delano, CA

Bakersfield Now

CHP K-9 finds 100 pounds of meth during Kern County traffic stop

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after a CHP K9 officer finds over 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 23, 2022, at around 3:50 p.m., on southbound Highway 99, near Highway 65, a CHP officer pulled over a Toyota Corolla for tinted windows.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

California cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — California is cracking down on catalytic converter thieves. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed two bills requiring recyclers to keep specific records and only allows the used part to be sold by the legal owner or a licensed dealer. This law hopes to make...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Junior League of Bakersfield host 4th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Junior League of Bakersfield is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center. The organization said it will be a German-inspired evening...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Delano, CA
California State
Sacramento, CA
Bakersfield Now

Dallas Grider's family speaks on West H.S. naming their field after him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Thursday night, West High School honored late legendary football coach, Dallas Grider, by changing their field name to Dallas Grider field. Dallas Grider is considered by many to be the greatest football coach to ever come through West High School. He coached the Vikings from 1977-1984, finishing with a record of 77-7-2, winning three valley championships.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

DeSantis advises Floridians to prepare now ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised residents to prepare for the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. During the news conference, he told Floridians to anticipate power outages, fuel disruptions and possibly evacuations, depending on where they are located. He also said that even if...
FLORIDA STATE

