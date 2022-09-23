Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
CHP K-9 finds 100 pounds of meth during Kern County traffic stop
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after a CHP K9 officer finds over 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 23, 2022, at around 3:50 p.m., on southbound Highway 99, near Highway 65, a CHP officer pulled over a Toyota Corolla for tinted windows.
