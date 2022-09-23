Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Photography organization Aperture is moving into a historic building on the UWS
A historic building in the Upper West Side will become the new home for Aperture, the esteemed photography organization celebrating 70 years. Aperture will move from its location in Chelsea to a 10,000 square-foot space where initiatives will "demonstrate the power of photography to spark curiosity and enhance understanding of the world and each other."
This new coffee shop will help you beat writer's block
Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space. The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen.
See inside the tallest residential apartment in the world on Billionaire's Row
New York City is officially home to the tallest residential apartment in the whole world, which is currently on sale for a mere $250 million. The penthouse, found 1,416 feet above ground, is the stuff of real estate dreams, starting with its address. The apartment sits on the top three floors of the Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway on Billionaire's Row. The area is home to some of the most luxurious buildings in all of the city.
This revamped exhibit space is re-opening in Chelsea next month
Formerly known as the International Print Center, the non-profit institution that was founded in 2000 has always prided itself in being the only one in the United States devoted exclusively to fine-art prints. Fast-forward over two decades and a pretty exciting real estate move later and what is now called...
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
See inside the exciting new nightlife venue opening beneath Webster Hall
A new nightlife venue called Deluxx Fluxx will take over the former Studio at Webster Hall location, a 4,200-square-foot space beneath the famed music venue in the East Village, inspired by early arcades, punk rock, hip-hop and graffiti culture. When it opens on Friday, September 23, the venue will bring...
Leaf-peep in the great indoors at Serra by Birreria’s fall rooftop installation
Once the summer’s last frozen drink has been sipped, boatstaurants batten down the hatches and rooftop bars deploy their retractable encasements, it is time to enter a new contract of autumnal fun, filled with Oktoberfesting, fireside imbibing and of course, that sunset-hued, kaleidoscopic treat: Leaf peeping. Outside is nice...
An abandoned train track in Queens may soon become an actual park
It's been a proposal for almost a decade, but it seems like the QueensWay project, a plan to convert a deserted 3.5-mile stretch of railroad tracks from Rego Park to Ozone Park into a High Line-like network of green spaces and paths, is now one step closer to becoming reality.
Eat local and provide Hurricane Fiona relief at the Queens Night Market this weekend
Have fun while helping others this weekend, as this Saturday's Queens Night Market will raise money for Hurricane Fiona relief. The popular night market just returned for the season last weekend welcoming dozens of food vendors to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for an open-air feast. As event organizers heard about Hurricane Fiona's destruction, especially in Puerto Rico, they jumped into help.
These are the subway lines that New Yorkers love and hate the most
An absolute necessity and yet the object of everyone's scorn, the New York City subway system is an emblem of the town we call ours. It should come as no surprise, then, that New Yorkers have very strong opinions about the infrastructure. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just released the...
The largest holiday light festival in the country is heading to Citi Field
The season of lights is approaching and one of the biggest light shows in the country is going to make this one brighter. The Amaze Light Festival by Artistic Holiday Designs is headed to Citi Field this holiday season, bringing with it festive decor and interactive holiday-themed storybook worlds you travel through with characters Zing and Sparky. A series of five worlds—the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest (with the option to take a ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill) and others—will dazzle you. There will also be a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country’s largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes. It’ll for sure be one of the most visually spectacular things to do this holiday season!
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is opening in Brooklyn next month
"Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon" is a new experience co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Spanish digital arts center Layers of Reality set to debut at the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn at 261 Water Street on October 27. Tickets for the much-anticipated event will go on sale right here this upcoming Friday at 10am EST.
NYC will install two hidden cameras on every subway car
Update: In an announcement on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said that all subway cars will have two cameras installed in them over the next several months. That’s 6,455 cars that will be recording the comings and goings of commuters across the city. “You think big brother is watching you...
An immersive Claude Monet experience coming to NYC this fall
Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall. “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening in November at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District. It’s one of...
This hilarious comedy show takes place inside an actual funeral home in Brooklyn
Laughing in a funeral home might feel as taboo as shouting in a library or microwaving fish in the office, but Ben Wasserman’s Live After Death comedy show performed in a Brooklyn funeral home will have you laughing out loud. Part catharsis, part circus, you can see this comedy...
A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress
A portion of 101st Street, between Third and Lexington Avenues, in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress who was the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of...
A look inside the Gustav Klimt immersive experience at the Hall des Lumières
Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, has transformed into a giant new center for custom-designed immersive art experiences dubbed Hall des Lumières. Located across from City Hall Park, the revamped destination just opened this week on Wednesday. The new center’s inaugural installation will...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
