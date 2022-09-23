ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Time Out New York

This new coffee shop will help you beat writer's block

Still working on that screenplay? Say goodbye to writer's block (hopefully) at Soho's newest coffee shop and creative space. The Lost Draft, a film-inspired multipurpose space will open on Tuesday, September 27 at 398 Broome Street (between Mulberry Street and Cleveland Place) and promises to be a refuge for those eager to finally get those creative ideas on paper. Or on screen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See inside the tallest residential apartment in the world on Billionaire's Row

New York City is officially home to the tallest residential apartment in the whole world, which is currently on sale for a mere $250 million. The penthouse, found 1,416 feet above ground, is the stuff of real estate dreams, starting with its address. The apartment sits on the top three floors of the Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway on Billionaire's Row. The area is home to some of the most luxurious buildings in all of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
Astoria, NY
Time Out New York

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month

Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC

"Let Me Tell You" is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you're hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
BRONX, NY
Time Out New York

Eat local and provide Hurricane Fiona relief at the Queens Night Market this weekend

Have fun while helping others this weekend, as this Saturday's Queens Night Market will raise money for Hurricane Fiona relief. The popular night market just returned for the season last weekend welcoming dozens of food vendors to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for an open-air feast. As event organizers heard about Hurricane Fiona's destruction, especially in Puerto Rico, they jumped into help.
QUEENS, NY
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#City Park#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Lot Ek
Time Out New York

The largest holiday light festival in the country is heading to Citi Field

The season of lights is approaching and one of the biggest light shows in the country is going to make this one brighter. The Amaze Light Festival by Artistic Holiday Designs is headed to Citi Field this holiday season, bringing with it festive decor and interactive holiday-themed storybook worlds you travel through with characters Zing and Sparky. A series of five worlds—the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest (with the option to take a ride down Zing's Thrill Hill) and others—will dazzle you. There will also be a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country's largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes. It'll for sure be one of the most visually spectacular things to do this holiday season!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

