KGET 17
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was...
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
KGET 17
Fire crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, fire crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
KGET 17
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
KMPH.com
Man shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim at the 6500 block of Avenue 308, in Goshen. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man...
KGET 17
Semi vs semi on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck collided into the back of another semi on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning. The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just south of Ming Avenue, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The semi-trucks remain in the number...
KGET 17
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
Bakersfield Californian
15th annual Walk for Peace a mixture of joy and sorrow, hope and despair
The wall of faces set up in front of the Wendale Davis Foundation on Chester Avenue was papered with the snapshots and portraits of hundreds who have been lost to senseless violence in Bakersfield and surrounding communities over the years. "My oldest brother is on this wall," said Latonya Perry.
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
nypressnews.com
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California
A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
KMPH.com
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for arson
On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
Friday at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
Man found dead near Arvin identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
