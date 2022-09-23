ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 33

AriJj
3d ago

they just rather have more people in jail or prison for drug conviction otherwise they would have legalized it by now. it won't happen. don't hold your breath. Indiana is trash. always has been always will be 🙂

Reply(6)
13
Julie Thomas
2d ago

It won’t become legal until you rid the state of Republican rule. Holcomb still thinks it’s a “ gateway drug”🙄. Gateway to the fridge, maybe!

Reply(5)
5
Common Sense isn't that Common!
2d ago

Here's a thought vote for the best candidate and pro-legalization and not worry about what party affiliation they are! I'm a registered Republican but I'm not far right, a religious fanatic, or Trumpty Dumpty gun toting hillbilly even though I believe in the 2nd amendment and a person's rights to make medical decisions for themselves! I don't ever vote straight ticket because I do my research and vote for the best candidate and this year it's going to be for legalization and people's rights! Less government involvement in people's lives is exactly what the Constitution is all about!

Reply
3
vincennespbs.org

General Assembly to look at pot legalization

Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said Andy...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana

STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
FOX59

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws

Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana $353 million ahead of budget plan less than a quarter into fiscal year

Less than a quarter into the new fiscal year, Indiana has collected hundreds of millions more in taxes than expected. Through August, Indiana collected $353 million more in revenue than the current budget needs. That’s ahead of where the state was a year ago, and it finished the last fiscal year with $3 billion more than its budget plan.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2022: Checks worth $325 could be sent out in just weeks to Indiana residents

Tax rebates worth up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers in Indiana should be heading to residents by Nov. 1. The payments are the product of two rebates that the Hoosier State is rolling out. The first entailed payments of $125 and $250 for individual and joint filers, respectively, and the second, which was signed into law last month, includes an additional $200 for individual applicants and $400 for joint filers.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Win Big Vaccine And Mask Case Against “HEAD START”

Head Start Vaccine And Mask Mandate Found Unlawful. Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and...
INDIANA STATE
panoramanow.com

Tallest Sand Dune In Indiana Discovered

As an Indiana Master Naturalist, scientist, inventor, historian, and photographer local resident Ron Seman has hiked the Indiana Dunes for over fifty (50) years. He leads FREE adventures everyday of the year in all weather with individuals, veterans, active military, first responders, those in recovery via school groups, organizations, Artistic Recovery and corporations for team building and he is always on the lookout for standout nature. Recently he found a STAND UP in nature. It took over three years of hypothesizing, researching, and measuring and he will be revealing the tallest sand dune in Indiana’s history!
INDIANA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Indiana Lawmakers Divided Over Marijuana Legalization Ahead Of 2023 Session

Earlier this year, regulators in Indiana agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of cannabis is required before taking any legislative action. Now, lawmakers have moved from words to deeds. On Tuesday, the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services hosted a...
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Is Indiana Going to Pot?

As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion is now legal again, and people are ready to get their health care that they deserve and that they desire,” Dr. Katie McHugh, an abortion provider at Women’s Med in Indianapolis, told The Associated Press. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue in a lawsuit that it violates the state constitution. Indiana’s seven abortion clinics were to lose their state licenses under the ban — which only permits abortions within its narrow exceptions to take place in hospitals or outpatient surgical centers.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana

If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2022: Indiana residents could receive check worth up to $325 by November

Indiana residents could soon receive tax rebates totaling up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers. Back in August, the Indiana state legislature passed an additional rebate of $200 for individual applicants and $400 for those who filed jointly. That came on top of the $125 and $250 rebates for single and joint filers, respectively, that were slated to take place under the state's automatic taxpayer refund system for 2020 tax filers.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

