they just rather have more people in jail or prison for drug conviction otherwise they would have legalized it by now. it won't happen. don't hold your breath. Indiana is trash. always has been always will be 🙂
It won’t become legal until you rid the state of Republican rule. Holcomb still thinks it’s a “ gateway drug”🙄. Gateway to the fridge, maybe!
Here's a thought vote for the best candidate and pro-legalization and not worry about what party affiliation they are! I'm a registered Republican but I'm not far right, a religious fanatic, or Trumpty Dumpty gun toting hillbilly even though I believe in the 2nd amendment and a person's rights to make medical decisions for themselves! I don't ever vote straight ticket because I do my research and vote for the best candidate and this year it's going to be for legalization and people's rights! Less government involvement in people's lives is exactly what the Constitution is all about!
Comments / 33