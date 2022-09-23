Read full article on original website
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
WLWT 5
Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll
CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
Look: UC Students Using Cutouts of Top Recruits at Indiana Game
The full court press is on for some top basketball players in the 2023 class.
Bryant’s big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday. “It didn’t feel as good afterward as the score...
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
linknky.com
‘It wasn’t pretty’, just another typically tough CovCath-Cooper slugfest
Eddie Eviston will proudly tell his Covington Catholic football team “plays the toughest schedule in the state.” Friday night in Union his Colonels found out exactly how tough that schedule could get. Cooper’s Jaguars just would not go away. This opening Class 5A district game came down to...
middletownathletics.com
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
wvxu.org
A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution
Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
WLWT 5
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
WLWT 5
Sunday weather outlook: Cool air returns this week
CINCINNATI — After a breezy and fall-like Sunday afternoon, we'll keep nice conditions for this evening and tonight as well. Mostly clear skies will be with us as temperatures cool through the 60s and eventually down into the 50s overnight. Much cooler fall temperatures are expected to begin next...
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
