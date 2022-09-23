ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

WLWT 5

Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll

CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
wvxu.org

A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution

Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Football Games#Miami University#College Football#Game One#Rose Bowl#American Football#College Sports#The Northwestern Wildcats#Notre Dame#Ohio State#The Miami Student#Northwestern
WLWT 5

5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage

CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sunday weather outlook: Cool air returns this week

CINCINNATI — After a breezy and fall-like Sunday afternoon, we'll keep nice conditions for this evening and tonight as well. Mostly clear skies will be with us as temperatures cool through the 60s and eventually down into the 50s overnight. Much cooler fall temperatures are expected to begin next...
CINCINNATI, OH

