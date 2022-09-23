ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month

Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
Eat local and provide Hurricane Fiona relief at the Queens Night Market this weekend

Have fun while helping others this weekend, as this Saturday's Queens Night Market will raise money for Hurricane Fiona relief. The popular night market just returned for the season last weekend welcoming dozens of food vendors to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for an open-air feast. As event organizers heard about Hurricane Fiona's destruction, especially in Puerto Rico, they jumped into help.
See inside the tallest residential apartment in the world on Billionaire's Row

New York City is officially home to the tallest residential apartment in the whole world, which is currently on sale for a mere $250 million. The penthouse, found 1,416 feet above ground, is the stuff of real estate dreams, starting with its address. The apartment sits on the top three floors of the Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway on Billionaire's Row. The area is home to some of the most luxurious buildings in all of the city.
Living in NYC makes you more empathetic and optimistic, a new study says

New Yorkers get a bad rap. People think we’re ornery and pessimistic, but just in case we care enough to defend ourselves, a new study has actually found the opposite!. According to Citizens NYC, which is behind the new “Living Portrait of NYC”, a 10,000-square-foot immersive installation that celebrates the resilience and diversity of NYC through multimedia content and surprise live performances, nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers say living here makes them more empathetic, and six in 10 say it also makes them more optimistic.
NYC’s newest art museum is completely fake

The sign on the door at 393 Broadway says "closed for installation," but artist Robin Eley hopes you’ll break the rules and enter anyway. If you do, you’ll find a fictional museum called the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM) where it appears that a show featuring some of the greatest artworks of all time is about to open. But the artworks are actually Eley’s recreations of pieces that are usually not available to the public because they’re privately held, lost, or stolen. Eley created the pieces in stunning detail, painting an illusionary layer of bubble wrap or tape atop each one with such realistic brushwork that the veiled artwork looks three-dimensional.
