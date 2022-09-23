Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Photography organization Aperture is moving into a historic building on the UWS
A historic building in the Upper West Side will become the new home for Aperture, the esteemed photography organization celebrating 70 years. Aperture will move from its location in Chelsea to a 10,000 square-foot space where initiatives will "demonstrate the power of photography to spark curiosity and enhance understanding of the world and each other."
These giant shipping containers were just installed inside a park in Astoria
There is a lot to say about Socrates Sculpture Park, the outdoor museum and public park in Astoria that was established on an abandoned landfill back in 1986 by a group of artists and community members. The destination's history is an important one, for starters. Then-New York City mayor Rudolph...
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
See inside the exciting new nightlife venue opening beneath Webster Hall
A new nightlife venue called Deluxx Fluxx will take over the former Studio at Webster Hall location, a 4,200-square-foot space beneath the famed music venue in the East Village, inspired by early arcades, punk rock, hip-hop and graffiti culture. When it opens on Friday, September 23, the venue will bring...
These are the subway lines that New Yorkers love and hate the most
An absolute necessity and yet the object of everyone's scorn, the New York City subway system is an emblem of the town we call ours. It should come as no surprise, then, that New Yorkers have very strong opinions about the infrastructure. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just released the...
An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is opening in Brooklyn next month
"Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon" is a new experience co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Spanish digital arts center Layers of Reality set to debut at the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn at 261 Water Street on October 27. Tickets for the much-anticipated event will go on sale right here this upcoming Friday at 10am EST.
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
Eat local and provide Hurricane Fiona relief at the Queens Night Market this weekend
Have fun while helping others this weekend, as this Saturday's Queens Night Market will raise money for Hurricane Fiona relief. The popular night market just returned for the season last weekend welcoming dozens of food vendors to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for an open-air feast. As event organizers heard about Hurricane Fiona's destruction, especially in Puerto Rico, they jumped into help.
This hilarious comedy show takes place inside an actual funeral home in Brooklyn
Laughing in a funeral home might feel as taboo as shouting in a library or microwaving fish in the office, but Ben Wasserman’s Live After Death comedy show performed in a Brooklyn funeral home will have you laughing out loud. Part catharsis, part circus, you can see this comedy...
A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress
A portion of 101st Street, between Third and Lexington Avenues, in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress who was the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of...
See inside the tallest residential apartment in the world on Billionaire's Row
New York City is officially home to the tallest residential apartment in the whole world, which is currently on sale for a mere $250 million. The penthouse, found 1,416 feet above ground, is the stuff of real estate dreams, starting with its address. The apartment sits on the top three floors of the Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway on Billionaire's Row. The area is home to some of the most luxurious buildings in all of the city.
An abandoned train track in Queens may soon become an actual park
It's been a proposal for almost a decade, but it seems like the QueensWay project, a plan to convert a deserted 3.5-mile stretch of railroad tracks from Rego Park to Ozone Park into a High Line-like network of green spaces and paths, is now one step closer to becoming reality.
Time Out Market’s Dough outpost is hosting a giveaway for its grand opening this week
One of NYC’s top doughnut purveyors is moving into a terrific new spot at Time Out Market New York this week, and the creative confectioner is celebrating with a four-day giveaway. From Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, the first 100 Dough visitors who purchase six doughnuts can...
Leaf-peep in the great indoors at Serra by Birreria’s fall rooftop installation
Once the summer’s last frozen drink has been sipped, boatstaurants batten down the hatches and rooftop bars deploy their retractable encasements, it is time to enter a new contract of autumnal fun, filled with Oktoberfesting, fireside imbibing and of course, that sunset-hued, kaleidoscopic treat: Leaf peeping. Outside is nice...
Living in NYC makes you more empathetic and optimistic, a new study says
New Yorkers get a bad rap. People think we’re ornery and pessimistic, but just in case we care enough to defend ourselves, a new study has actually found the opposite!. According to Citizens NYC, which is behind the new “Living Portrait of NYC”, a 10,000-square-foot immersive installation that celebrates the resilience and diversity of NYC through multimedia content and surprise live performances, nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers say living here makes them more empathetic, and six in 10 say it also makes them more optimistic.
An immersive Claude Monet experience coming to NYC this fall
Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall. “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening in November at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District. It’s one of...
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
NYC’s newest art museum is completely fake
The sign on the door at 393 Broadway says "closed for installation," but artist Robin Eley hopes you’ll break the rules and enter anyway. If you do, you’ll find a fictional museum called the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM) where it appears that a show featuring some of the greatest artworks of all time is about to open. But the artworks are actually Eley’s recreations of pieces that are usually not available to the public because they’re privately held, lost, or stolen. Eley created the pieces in stunning detail, painting an illusionary layer of bubble wrap or tape atop each one with such realistic brushwork that the veiled artwork looks three-dimensional.
