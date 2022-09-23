Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Samaritan's Purse flies supplies to Puerto Rico
BOONE, N.C. — A cargo plane took off from the Piedmont Triad International Airport Monday morning, stocked with supplies including water filtration units, gas cans, and emergency shelter materials. Disaster relief specialists from the Carolinas arrived in Puerto Rico the day after Hurricane Fiona hit. Meanwhile, the island is...
WXII 12
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
