Fredericktown, OH

Knox Pages

Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
Knox Pages

Too wild to tame: Clear Fork topples Ontario

Clear Fork grabbed a 48-28 victory at the expense of Ontario in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
Knox Pages

East Knox can't hang with Mt. Gilead

East Knox was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Mt. Gilead prevailed 22-6 in Ohio high school football on September 23. Mt. Gilead jumped in front of East Knox 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages

Mansfield blanks Lexington in shutout performance

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Lexington as it was blanked 41-0 by Mansfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Minutemen's expense.
Knox Pages

GALLERY: New Philadelphia 44, Mount Vernon 6

Mount Vernon honored first responders and veterans Friday night as the Yellow Jackets took on the New Philadelphia Quakers. Veterans, servicemen, and first responders served as honorary captains for the coin toss. Special events included a flyover by a Black Hawk helicopter and several recruits taking the Army oath at halftime. The Jackets lost 44-6.
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28

Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Knox Pages

Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin

COLUMBUS -- The texts were flying fast and furious across north central Ohio on Saturday night. "Did you see what Stover's doing?" Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both schools. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
Knox Pages

Ridgedale blanks Crestline

Ridgedale unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Crestline in a 36-0 shutout on September 24 in Ohio football. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
