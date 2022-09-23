Read full article on original website
Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs
ONTARIO -- The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) is looking to the community after their Humane Agents have seized 18 dogs from heart breaking, inhumane neglect this past week. “Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back...
Too wild to tame: Clear Fork topples Ontario
Clear Fork grabbed a 48-28 victory at the expense of Ontario in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
Knox County Sheriff's Report Sept. 25
MOUNT VERNON -- The following reports were filed by Knox County Sheriff's deputies.
East Knox can't hang with Mt. Gilead
East Knox was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Mt. Gilead prevailed 22-6 in Ohio high school football on September 23. Mt. Gilead jumped in front of East Knox 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
Mansfield blanks Lexington in shutout performance
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Lexington as it was blanked 41-0 by Mansfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Minutemen's expense.
Too close for comfort: Fredericktown strains past Northmor
Fredericktown poked just enough holes in Northmor's defense to garner a taut, 22-15 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
GALLERY: New Philadelphia 44, Mount Vernon 6
Mount Vernon honored first responders and veterans Friday night as the Yellow Jackets took on the New Philadelphia Quakers. Veterans, servicemen, and first responders served as honorary captains for the coin toss. Special events included a flyover by a Black Hawk helicopter and several recruits taking the Army oath at halftime. The Jackets lost 44-6.
GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28
Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin
COLUMBUS -- The texts were flying fast and furious across north central Ohio on Saturday night. "Did you see what Stover's doing?" Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both schools. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
Ridgedale blanks Crestline
Ridgedale unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Crestline in a 36-0 shutout on September 24 in Ohio football. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Carey claims gritty victory against Colonel Crawford
Carey swapped jabs before dispatching Colonel Crawford 7-3 on September 23 in Ohio football. The Eagles took a 3-0 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
