wfmd.com
Frederick County Council To Hold Public Hearing On Sugarloaf Plan On Tuesday
Residents can testify in person, or phone in their comments. Frederick, Md (KM) The public will get the chance this week to comment on the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. The plan covers 20,000 acres of land from the Monocacy National Battlefield to the Montgomery County line. It would prohibit certain land uses which would overburden the rural roads in the area, or diminish the area’s natural resources through development.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Agencies to Treat Parts of Potomac River for Black Fly Control on September 27
The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) — in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources — will treat a targeted area of the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, as part of a pilot program to control black fly populations in the area. Treatment is scheduled for 10 a.m. September 27, 2022.
New public safety training center opens in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Public safety is one of the many top priorities in Washington County and now students will have a brand new training center where they can better learn and perfect their craft in order to serve the people in the community. “The dream come true is being able to […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
Metro News
Early morning townhouse fire displaces a dozen families in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Charles Town has displaced as many as a dozen families. Independent Fire Company Chief Adam Watson said the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday to the townhouses on Mallard Court in Willowbrook Village. The fire was “showing through...
washco-md.net
Washington County Awarded $1.9 Million Federal Grant to Fund Equipment for Firefighters
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 23, 2022) – The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the Division of Emergency Services, in collaboration with Potomac Valley Volunteer Fire Company, has been awarded a “Regional” Assistance for Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the amount of $1.9 million. The funds will be used by various volunteer fire and EMS departments, the Division of Emergency Services, and the Washington County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association to purchase portable radios.
echo-pilot.com
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Addiction, crime and fire prevention
So how was your summer? Yes, autumn has arrived. Wasn’t it a great time in Greencastle this past summer? Plenty of porch sittin’ ahead as we’ll have some mild temperatures. May it be a slow autumn season. Take a break with me and grab a cup of coffee as I want to visit a side of our community that few of you see.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Bay Net
MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools To Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities
HANOVER, Md. – Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
wfmd.com
Job Hunt September 25, 2022
Tow Truck Driver (1671903) Primary duties for the Tow Truck Driver will revolve around assisting disabled motorists with roadside services or transporting their vehicle to a nearby garage, or towing cars that have a parking or other illegal infraction. Ideal candidate is highly dependable with excellent interpersonal skills to interact with customers and can manage their time effectively while on the road. Position has physical requirements, such as lifting/pulling equipment and materials. This position does NOT require a commercial driver’s license (CDL), but must have a valid driver’s license, a good driving record, and must be able to pass a background check. Some experience is preferred, but not required – training will be provided.
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Frederick cancer survivor raises money for nonprofit group through ice cream
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who survived cancer is giving back by helping the nonprofit group that supported him. Alex Johnson was 15 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare disorder that affects white blood cells.After undergoing chemotherapy and receiving a port, Alex is cancer free. “I picked today […]
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
WTOP
‘Oh my God, they found her’: Fairfax Co. police ID remains found 20 years ago as teen who disappeared in ’75
For Fairfax County police, it was a mystery that had baffled investigators for more than two decades: the identity of the young woman whose remains were discovered in 2001 in the wooded area that is now Tysons, Virginia. For Veronique Duperly, it was a far longer and more painful mystery:...
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping
One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
mocoshow.com
Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Several Lanes of MD200 on Monday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision Monday morning around 10am that involved an overturned tractor trailer. The incident occurred on the ICC (MD200) prior to US-29. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, HazMat is currently on the scene to clean the fuel spill (Maryland Department of Energy is pumping off 150 gallons of diesel.)
Name of man killed in convenience store parking lot in Prince George’s County released
Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting in Suitland that left one man dead.
