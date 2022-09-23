Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
How 10 health system IT execs explain the cyberthreat to their boards
With hospital data breaches and ransomware attacks happening with alarming regularity, cybersecurity is a big area of concern for health systems. But it's not always the most straightforward topic to understand. Becker's asked health system chief information security officers how they convince their boards and other leaders about the need...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 telehealth tips for clinicians
The COVID-19 pandemic forced physicians to deliver telehealth care, and while patients may appreciate the convenience of virtual care, there are challenges for physicians used to providing in-person treatment. Here are nine telehealth tips for physicians, according to Sept. 26 reporting in MedScape:. See something, say something: Physicians should not...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 drivers of physician burnout
Six factors in particular are driving physicians' high burnout rates, and they existed well before the pandemic's onset, according to Paul DeChant, MD. Dr. DeChant, a healthcare consultant who co-wrote a book on physician burnout, discussed the issue's rise in a Sept. 13 episode of the American Medical Association's podcast, "AMA Update."
beckershospitalreview.com
When does this count as a crisis, physicians ask of capacity issues at children's hospitals
Children's hospitals across the U.S. are being inundated with patients sick with respiratory viruses. Seattle Children's Hospital is the latest to report "unprecedented demand" in its emergency department, The Seattle Times reported Sept. 27. "On a day-by-day basis, we're busier than we've ever been," Tony Woodward, MD, medical director of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare consolidation hurts cancer patients, advocates tell The Lancet
Healthcare consolidation can drive up the cost of drugs and treatment for cancer patients, advocates told The Lancet. In a Sept. 23 article published in the medical journal, representatives for advocacy organizations explained why they see consolidation as harmful for cancer patients. Nicolas Ferreyros, managing director of policy, advocacy and...
beckershospitalreview.com
'My kid could identify the flaws with this': Physicians concerned over CDC's new healthcare masking guidance
Some physicians are concerned the CDC's newly eased masking guidelines for healthcare facilities could lead to increased transmission in hospitals and nursing homes. The agency on Sept. 23 published the updated guidance, which says healthcare facilities that are not in communities with high levels of COVID-19 transmission no longer need to require masking for physicians, patients and visitors. This means over a quarter of counties nationwide can choose not to require masking in their facilities. The guidance still recommends universal masking during an outbreak or when caring for immunocompromised patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
19 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Aug. 1:. 1. Chris Wilde was named vice president and divisional CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital and adult ambulatory operations. 2. Jennifer Griffey was named CFO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital. 3. Ronnie Thompson was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient Experience
Conversations about the patient experience and healthy outcomes tend to focus on the clinical aspects of the experience. But the administrative side of the patient experience is just as important for both health and financial outcomes. Focusing on accuracy is a powerful way to improve the patient experience. In a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Innovation in practice: using genomic testing in routine care to boost population health
Genomic testing has been used for years on a case-by-case basis in clinical care, but is now increasingly seen as an important contributor to advancing population health. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Helix — a population genomics and viral surveillance company — Feby Abraham, PhD, chief strategy officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, and James Lu, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Helix, discussed the role of genomics programs in supporting health systems' population and precision health objectives.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians urge more research into STI tied to infertility
Physicians are calling for more research into mycoplasma genitalium or M. gen, — a sexually transmitted bacterium that has been linked to infertility and miscarriage. Experts worry many cases of the infection may be undiagnosed, NBC News reported Sept. 25. While scientists have known about M. gen for decades,...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital 1st to earn new Joint Commission accreditation
Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center is the first to receive the Leading Laboratories designation from The Joint Commission and the American Society for Clinical Pathology. It's a two-year designation that "serves as proof of Torrance Memorial's commitment to laboratory excellence and to help improve patient outcomes," The Joint Commission said...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc provides free virtual care for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
Telehealth company Teladoc is providing free virtual care services to individuals and first responders in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Teladoc can treat displaced individuals with sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies and colds. Teladoc provides free virtual care to displaced people in every federal natural disaster, according to the Sept. 26 Teladoc news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
MedStar Health awarded $2M to expand research
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health received about $2 million from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, according to a Sept. 27 news release. The grant will allow MedStar Health to expand its collaboration with Stanford Medicine and Intermountain Healthcare in the areas of telehealth access, safety and equity. Vice president...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital groups ask HHS to delay Oct. 6 start of new information blocking rules
Several hospital and medical associations are asking HHS to delay by a year the new information blocking rules that are scheduled to go into effect Oct. 6. The new rules would expand the definition of electronic health information that providers are required to share with patients in a timely and affordable fashion as a way to improve healthcare data interoperability.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 health system CIO exits from the past year
Here are seven healthcare CIOs who have left their jobs since October. 1. Cathy French, senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, retired at the end of September. 2. CIO Rick McCarthy left White Plans (N.Y.) Hospital for Farmington-based University of Connecticut Health in August. 3. John Bosco retired...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 cardiologists on the move
Here are six cardiologists who have stepped into new roles since Sept. 13:. Bruce Andrus, MD, is joining Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Medical Center after 20 years at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Shuping Ge, MD, a pediatric cardiologist, was appointed Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Medical Center's system chair of the department...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical City Healthcare announces new North Texas campus
Medical City Healthcare affiliate Galen College of Nursing plans to open a new nursing school campus in North Texas, according to a Sept. 27 news release. The new campus will be located in Richardson, Texas, and is scheduled to open in July 2023. It will feature resources designed to prepare practice-ready nurses to enter the field.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare companies named Fortune's 'best workplaces for women'
Health insurance, home health, health system consulting, pharmaceutical and telehealth companies were among the 10 healthcare-related organizations named to Fortune's "Best Workplaces for Women" list. Fortune's partner, Oakland, Calif.-based workplace consulting firm Great Place to Work, analyzed feedback from 1.2 million employees, 640,000 of them women, to compile the lists.
beckershospitalreview.com
MercyOne partners with Signify Health to advance rural value-based care
Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne has partnered with Signify Health to help manage risk-based payment arrangements and total costs of care for Iowa Medicare patients. Under the partnership, MercyOne's Population Health Services Organization will participate in a 2023 accountable care organization with Signify Health, according to a Sept. 26 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
15 best cities for the 'sandwich generation' to live, per Fortune and CVS
A new ranking from Fortune and CVS Health assesses the quality of life for the so-called "sandwich generation" of Americans who face the simultaneous responsibilities of raising children while regularly caring for their parents. The ranking, released Sept. 28, is based on Fortune's analysis of more than 215,000 data points...
Comments / 0