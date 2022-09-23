Some physicians are concerned the CDC's newly eased masking guidelines for healthcare facilities could lead to increased transmission in hospitals and nursing homes. The agency on Sept. 23 published the updated guidance, which says healthcare facilities that are not in communities with high levels of COVID-19 transmission no longer need to require masking for physicians, patients and visitors. This means over a quarter of counties nationwide can choose not to require masking in their facilities. The guidance still recommends universal masking during an outbreak or when caring for immunocompromised patients.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO