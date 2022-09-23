Read full article on original website
Man turns self in after shooting stepson
GRAHAM COUNTY – An elderly male self-surrendered to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office last Saturday night after allegedly shooting his stepson. Richard Denton, 73, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, and endangerment. On Tuesday, The Graham County Attorney’s Office officially filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Denton was assigned Dennis McCarthy as his public defender.
Leeloo takes first place in SalsaFest Chihuahua races
SAFFORD – It’s official, the first winner in the record books for the 2022 Sweet 16 SalsaFest is “Leeloo” as the fastest chihuahua in town. Owners Matthew and Adi Scott are longtime SalsaFest attendees but this was the first time they raced their pet chihuahua Leeloo, 2. The dog is named after the character Leeloominaï Lekatariba Lamina-Tchaï Ekbat De Sebat (A.K.A “Leeloo”) from the movie The Fifth Element. In the movie, Leeloo is one of the Supreme Beings of the Universe. She was sent to Earth in corporeal form to become the Fifth Element, the final piece of a powerful weapon to destroy the Great Evil.
SalsaFest impresses
SAFFORD – SalsaFest 2022 Sweet 16 is in the books and the festival held in Downtown Safford was as the cliche goes, bigger and better than ever before. Having covered nearly all of the previous SalsaFest celebrations, this year’s event was, in my opinion, the best it has ever been run. The event is put on jointly by the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and the Safford Lions Club, which originally began the festival.
United Way Grant to support the Monster Exchange pantry at EA
Lori Dugan Photo/EAC: Eastern Arizona College received a $32,750 grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties last week that has been earmarked to support the college’s Monster Exchange food pantry. Pictured are, from left, Clare Santas, Americorps Vista; Denise Benton, United Way executive director; Amanda Patterson, United Way grants manager; Danny Smith, United Way board member; Patti Wren, EAC student life administrator; Todd Haynie, EAC president; Charmaine Chidester, EAC director of grants; Hannah Webster, EAC grants assistant; Rachel Richardson, EAC Monster Exchange manager; Susan Wood, EAC vice president of academic and student affairs; Heston Welker, EAC vice president of administration; and Eric Bejarano, SBDC director.
Editorial: Health insurance and the Golden Years
The following letter was recently sent to my legislative district’s Congressional members explaining total dismay at how much my life insurance renewal premiums were scheduled to increase. Sept. 22, 2022. Dear Sen. Semina, Sen. Kelly, and Rep. O’Halleran,. How appropriate and timely the cartoon is to the theme...
