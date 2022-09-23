SAFFORD – It’s official, the first winner in the record books for the 2022 Sweet 16 SalsaFest is “Leeloo” as the fastest chihuahua in town. Owners Matthew and Adi Scott are longtime SalsaFest attendees but this was the first time they raced their pet chihuahua Leeloo, 2. The dog is named after the character Leeloominaï Lekatariba Lamina-Tchaï Ekbat De Sebat (A.K.A “Leeloo”) from the movie The Fifth Element. In the movie, Leeloo is one of the Supreme Beings of the Universe. She was sent to Earth in corporeal form to become the Fifth Element, the final piece of a powerful weapon to destroy the Great Evil.

