Knox County Sheriff's Report Sept. 25
MOUNT VERNON -- The following reports were filed by Knox County Sheriff's deputies.
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
Fredericktown's Ruhl surpasses 1,000-yard mark in key KMAC win
FREDERICKTOWN -- No one in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference carries the ball quite like Teegan Ruhl. The Fredericktown senior is the league's leading rusher, averaging 8.3 yards per carry through the first half of the season.
Ohio Wesleyan takes full advantage of Kenyon mistakes
GAMBIER -- Two early turnovers put the Kenyon College football team in a hole and gave the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops all the momentum they needed to ring up a 41-14 North Coast Athletic Conference win over the host Owls on Saturday at McBride Field. Ohio Wesleyan (1-2, 1-0...
Ridgedale blanks Crestline
Ridgedale unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Crestline in a 36-0 shutout on September 24 in Ohio football. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
