Mansfield, OH

Knox Pages

Ohio Wesleyan takes full advantage of Kenyon mistakes

GAMBIER -- Two early turnovers put the Kenyon College football team in a hole and gave the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops all the momentum they needed to ring up a 41-14 North Coast Athletic Conference win over the host Owls on Saturday at McBride Field. Ohio Wesleyan (1-2, 1-0...
Knox Pages

Ridgedale blanks Crestline

Ridgedale unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Crestline in a 36-0 shutout on September 24 in Ohio football. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
