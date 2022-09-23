Read full article on original website
Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
Chronicle
How Northwest Tribes Are Leading the Push to Restore Eel-Like Lampreys
DAVE'Y LUMLEY IS up to her armpits in water at Willamette Falls. Cascades spill over the basalt columns that loom above, splashing onto her head and off the brim of her baseball cap. She takes a breath and goes under, emerging seconds later with an eel-like creature twisting in her hand.
Can You Name the Earliest Washington State Counties? Two Are Obvious
Two Of Washington State's Earliest Counties Are Right Next To The Tri-Cities. Can you name the earliest Washington State counties?. According to historical records, the first counties in Washington State were Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, which were established in November 1854. In the nearly 170 years since then,...
Washington State Expands Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease
SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington's Region 1, which encompasses Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla, and Whitman counties. During this year's modern general deer season, WDFW staff will...
Yakima Herald Republic
Derogatory term for Native women removed from state creek, lake names
To the northwest, Jarred-Michael Erickson can easily see Condon Mountain in the distance from his reservation’s government center in Eastern Washington. The chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Erickson will sometimes hike up the mountain. Travelers frequently use the dirt hunting roads that wind around the base. Nespelem and Okanogan tribal members historically fished in the nearby creeks, streams and rivers.
ncwlife.com
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
whatcom-news.com
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
Chronicle
High Toxins in Razor Clams Will Delay Digging on Oregon and Washington Beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!
We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
ncwlife.com
Spokane County assessor shows where housing values come from
(The Center Square)- Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis recently briefed a group of government leaders about the process involved in setting property values, which are up 25-30% this year throughout the county. “We want people to pay their fair share of taxes, but we don’t want them to pay more...
ncwlife.com
Cascade Natural Gas seeks 22% increase on Washington ratepayers
(The Center Square) – Cascade Natural Gas customers could find monthly bills going up 22% as of Nov. 1. The company has requested a rate increase that will be considered in late October by the Washington State Utilities & Transportation Commission. Cascade Natural, headquartered in Kennewick, told regulators that...
ncwlife.com
Coast Guard brings in large crane to remove sunken ship from Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday brought in a much larger floating crane to remove the Alert, one of two vessels that sank near the Interstate 5 Bridge. The former World War II submarine chaser should be lifted and moved to the shipyard within three days. While the process of...
The Best Hiking in Washington State
Washington, like Oregon is sometimes forgotten when deciding on a hiking destination vacation. While, they are known for having three of the most beautiful national parks in North Cascades, Olympic and Rainier most people think of Seattle and the amount of rain (even though it isn't that much). It is mostly the cloudy days and so if you get a glimpse of Mt. Rainier you are lucky!
ncwlife.com
Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
ncwlife.com
New poll shows Washington races for SOS office, U.S. Senate narrowing
(The Center Square) – The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
beachconnection.net
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches
(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Chronicle
SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act
The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
