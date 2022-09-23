ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

Big Country News

Washington State Expands Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington's Region 1, which encompasses Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla, and Whitman counties. During this year's modern general deer season, WDFW staff will...
Yakima Herald Republic

Derogatory term for Native women removed from state creek, lake names

To the northwest, Jarred-Michael Erickson can easily see Condon Mountain in the distance from his reservation’s government center in Eastern Washington. The chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Erickson will sometimes hike up the mountain. Travelers frequently use the dirt hunting roads that wind around the base. Nespelem and Okanogan tribal members historically fished in the nearby creeks, streams and rivers.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!

We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane County assessor shows where housing values come from

(The Center Square)- Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis recently briefed a group of government leaders about the process involved in setting property values, which are up 25-30% this year throughout the county. “We want people to pay their fair share of taxes, but we don’t want them to pay more...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Cascade Natural Gas seeks 22% increase on Washington ratepayers

(The Center Square) – Cascade Natural Gas customers could find monthly bills going up 22% as of Nov. 1. The company has requested a rate increase that will be considered in late October by the Washington State Utilities & Transportation Commission. Cascade Natural, headquartered in Kennewick, told regulators that...
WASHINGTON STATE
33andfree

The Best Hiking in Washington State

Washington, like Oregon is sometimes forgotten when deciding on a hiking destination vacation. While, they are known for having three of the most beautiful national parks in North Cascades, Olympic and Rainier most people think of Seattle and the amount of rain (even though it isn't that much). It is mostly the cloudy days and so if you get a glimpse of Mt. Rainier you are lucky!
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week

(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

New poll shows Washington races for SOS office, U.S. Senate narrowing

(The Center Square) – The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
beachconnection.net

More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches

(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
RIDGEFIELD, WA

Community Policy