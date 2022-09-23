ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What Optum gets in the Change Healthcare deal

UnitedHealth Group is moving forward with plans to merge healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare with Optum after a judge cleared the path for the multibillion-dollar transaction Sept. 19. The acquisition would give Optum, a company that had $155.6 billion in revenue last year, data from millions of healthcare...
BUSINESS
CommonSpirit clinical IT leader exits for Walmart Health

Clinical IT leader Kumar Murukurthy, MD, is leaving Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health for a role at Walmart Health & Wellness. Dr. Murukurthy was the system vice president of clinical applications at CommonSpirirt; in his new role at Walmart, Dr. Murukurthy will be a senior director, according to Dr. Murukurthy’s Sept. 19 LinkedIn update.
BUSINESS
Oracle executives bring in more than $138M

Larry Ellison and Safra Catz — chair and CEO, respectively, of the EHR and software giant Oracle — were compensated more than $138 million in the company's last fiscal year, according to Sept. 23 reporting in The Wall Street Journal. Mr. Ellison made $138.7 million, slightly more than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GSK taps Julie Brown as next CFO

Global drug company GSK named Julie Brown to replace Iain Mackay, who is retiring from the company, as its CFO, effective May 1, 2023. Ms. Brown is currently the COO and CFO of fashion company Burberry. She previously worked at AstraZeneca for 25 years. Ms. Brown will join GSK in...
BUSINESS
Moderna, Pfizer seek clearance of pediatric omicron booster

Less than a month after federal regulators authorized Moderna and Pfizer's modified COVID-19 boosters for emergency use, the vaccine-makers are looking for the FDA's OK on their pediatric version. Moderna submitted an emergency use authorization request Sept. 23 for its bivalent, omicron-targeted boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds and 6- to...
HEALTH
Mark Cuban's pharmacy on track to make profit in 2023

Mark Cuban's pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs, is expected to be profitable in 2023, Forbes reported Sept. 26. Mr. Cuban says the company has more than a million customers with roughly a 10 percent growth rate each week. Although no official revenue reports have been released, Forbes estimates Cost Plus has made at least $25 million in sales during the first nine months.
ECONOMY
How 10 health system IT execs explain the cyberthreat to their boards

With hospital data breaches and ransomware attacks happening with alarming regularity, cybersecurity is a big area of concern for health systems. But it's not always the most straightforward topic to understand. Becker's asked health system chief information security officers how they convince their boards and other leaders about the need...
HEALTH
7 health system collaborations with Amazon, Google, Microsoft

Big Tech companies including Microsoft, Google and Amazon have been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are seven collaborations reported by Becker's since Aug. 25:. 1. NYC Health + Hospitals partnered with Microsoft AI for Health and others Sept. 19 as part...
BUSINESS
Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Technology will be essential for managing the growing volume of supply chain data

In a recent white paper from Becker’s Supply Chain Leadership Virtual Forum, titled “Health system leaders weigh in on supply chain transformation,” 6 healthcare supply chain leaders representing Cardinal Health, Mayo Clinic, UChicago Medicine and other healthcare institutions discussed how supply chains can become a strategic asset when bolstered by the power of data, standardization, and process efficiency.
ECONOMY
Focus on data metabolism to build dynamism across the healthcare industry ecosystem

Neerav Patel is the healthcare and analytics leader at DXC Technology Americas. Mr. Patel will moderate a DXC-sponsored customer panel discussion, “DATA - The Beating Heart of the Healthcare Ecosystem" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 4-7 in Chicago. To learn more about the conference, click here.
ECONOMY
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Microsoft collaborate on telehealth

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is collaborating with Microsoft and other tech companies on a telemedicine platform that has delivered more than 200,000 appointments since launching in August 2021. "There was an incredible need for us to make changes in our technology during the early days of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The challenges, opportunities Henry Ford Health's CEO is ready to tackle

When Bob Riney became president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, he brought with him more than four decades of experience at the organization. Mr. Riney, who initially joined Henry Ford Health in 1978, was tapped to take the helm this year after serving as COO since 2003 and president of healthcare operations since 2017. He also served as interim CEO after Wright Lassiter III departed in August to start his role as CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.
DETROIT, MI
Hospitals cut jobs, services to resuscitate finances

Hospitals and health systems are facing many financial pressures this year, and more than half of hospitals are projected to have negative margins for the rest of 2022. Provider organizations are taking steps to grow revenue and reduce costs, including implementing layoffs and cutting services. Healthcare organizations in Michigan, Colorado and Ohio are among those cutting jobs as they navigate financial challenges.
COLORADO STATE

