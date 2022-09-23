When Bob Riney became president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, he brought with him more than four decades of experience at the organization. Mr. Riney, who initially joined Henry Ford Health in 1978, was tapped to take the helm this year after serving as COO since 2003 and president of healthcare operations since 2017. He also served as interim CEO after Wright Lassiter III departed in August to start his role as CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO