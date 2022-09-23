12 items to shop from the new J.Crew men’s collection

What to shop from the new J.Crew men’s collection. Reviewed / J.Crew

Brendon Babenzien came in like a wave of fresh energy this summer as the newly named creative director for J.Crew menswear. After filing for bankruptcy in spring 2020, the stalwart American mall brand has been in dire need of a distinctly modern perspective, and they’ve found just that in Babenzien, co-founder and designer of the menswear brand—and fashion-insider favorite label—Noah. With explicit references to J.Crew’s long history as the arbiter of cutting-edge Americana-influenced style, Babenzien’s first collection for fall 2022 features luxuriously textured sweaters, colorful outerwear and brilliant twists on perennial classics.

As you begin stocking your fall wardrobe with cozy knits, or perhaps even a warming, stylish new flannel look , consider shopping the latest and greatest from Babenzien’s collection—starting with these twelve top editor picks.

Brushed wool crewneck sweater

Texture is key for a dynamic look. Try this brushed wool sweater on for size. Reviewed / J.Crew

The fuzzy texture of the brushed wool crewneck sweater recalls fine mohair, re-envisioned in soft, brushed 100% wool. This sweater pairs as easily with a pair of dark jeans as it does with chinos, making it just right for work and date night alike. While we’re fond of the bright pink “heather rose” in particular, the brushed wool crewneck comes in six colors in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$138 at J.Crew

Giant-fit chino pant

There’s nothing subtle or small about the wildly popular giant-fit chino. Reviewed / J.Crew

It’s true that oversized styles have been enjoying a moment in fashion, and you might be wary of the word “giant,” but of all of Babenzien’s designs, the Giant-fit chino pant might be the most popular. These chinos are cut with a generous wide leg, with a wide cuff to match. If you want a pair, though, you may have to wait: the first release sold out almost immediately and J.Crew is currently taking pre-orders expected to ship out before the 2022 holiday season. The Giant-fit chino is available in two colors in men’s waist sizes 28 to 38.

$90 at J.Crew

Wallace & Barnes plaid blazer

The finest Scottish wool is punctuated by classic contemporary suite design with the Wallace & Barnes blazer. Reviewed / J.Crew

J.Crew has workwear in its DNA. While the brand offers stylish clothes for every kind of office from formal to casual, they excel in tailored separates like the Wallace & Barnes plaid blazer . Made from Scottish Harris Tweed—one of the finest wool textiles in the world—this blazer is designed in a classic plaid pattern and made to become an heirloom. With proper care, this blazer will last for many years to come. Wear it to work with a pair of navy pants, and then switch it up with denim and a white tee for happy hour. The blazer comes in men’s sizes 34S to 46L.

$498 at J.Crew

Barn Jacket in plaid English wool

Your fall wardrobe doesn’t have to be earth-toned. A rose-hued jacket is big on style. Reviewed / J.Crew

Minimalists: keep scrolling. The vibrant-hued Barn jacket in plaid English wool is designed to make a statement. Don’t be afraid of the pink multicolored madras pattern, as the fine English wool tones these vibrant hues to an almost-neutral territory. The jacket is insulation-lined and features a wide, corduroy collar and deep pockets. Pair it with relaxed jeans and a hoodie for an easy, go-to fall-friendly look that’s at home on a pumpkin patch or brunch with friends. The Barn jacket, one of J.Crew’s classic designs, is available in two colors in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$498 at J.Crew

Kenmare pleated suit pant in wool

Not quite ready to commit to a “giant” fit? Keep it classic with the Kenmare pleated suit pant in wool . These pants are a total throwback, designed in a breathable wool that’ll keep you warm when temperatures drop and cool enough on those more temperate fall days. The high rise and pleats give these pants a modern look based entirely on classic American menswear. The Kenmare pant pairs perfectly with a sweater and chunky boot for a dressed-up but not uptight fall vibe. The pants come in one color in men’s waist sizes 28 to 36.

$348 at J.Crew

Corduroy CPO shirt

Corduroy doesn’t have to be boring. Bring in a print with the CPO shirt. Reviewed / J.Crew

There’s perhaps no fabric more synonymous with fall than corduroy. Fortunately for us, gone are the wide-wale corduroys of the 90s, replaced with subtle, finer cords that can even incorporate prints. If you want a shirt that you’ll reach for throughout the entire fall season, consider the Corduroy CPO shirt . CPO shirts began as military-issued garments that crossed over into fashion territory, and J.Crew’s take comes in two colors. We can’t get enough of the Haizel brown multicolored houndstooth print. Pair it with jeans and wear it as an overshirt on top of a solid-colored T-shirt, or keep it buttoned up under a sporty jacket for a look that says “outdoorsy but refined.” The CPO is available in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$98 at J.Crew

Cashmere cable-knit sweater

Cashmere is a luxurious wardrobe staple. Reviewed / J.Crew

Every wardrobe should begin with simple, well-made basics. J.Crew has long been notable for making luxurious, soft cashmere accessible to more people, and their Cashmere cable-knit sweater is no exception. An ideal way to treat yourself, or a terrific gift for the person who has everything, the sweater is designed in a classic woven pattern. Best of all, this sweater will go with nearly everything in your wardrobe whenever you need an added layer of warmth. Available in eight classic shades, the cashmere sweater is available in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$228 at J.Crew

Ludlow duffel coat in English wool

A fine plaid pattern and toggles make the Ludlow a new classic. Reviewed / J.Crew

There’s no better time to prepare for colder weather, and a classic duffel coat is a one-stop-shop for changing climates. Made of English wool and featuring a spacious hood and the iconic toggle-fasteners, the Ludlow duffel coat in English wool is sure to become your go-to when the mercury begins to descend. Two deep patch pockets make for ample storage for gloves, phones, keys—whatever your winter demands. The Ludlow duffel is available in one color in men’s sizes 34S to 46L.

$798 at J.Crew

Rugby shirt in banner stripe

Color doesn’t have to be difficult. Consider the Rugby shirt in banner stripe. Reviewed / J.Crew

Nailing down a fall color palette can be a challenge, but J.Crew makes the work simple with the Rugby shirt in banner stripe . With a multicolored stripe in rich hues of green, blue, white, orange and brown, this shirt is an easy way to add some color to your wardrobe without it overpowering the rest of your clothes. Keep it simple with navy pants and a brown belt/shoes combo. If you’re not quite ready to commit to stripes, J.Crew also offers the Long-sleeve classic piqué polo shirt , which features a similar style in four solid neutral colors.

$98 at J.Crew

Italian suede argyle vest

Prepare for the return of that mid-90s/early-2000s (depending on your age) classic, the vest. We’re expecting to see vests all over the runways, streets and shops this fall and there’s still time to get ahead of the curve. J.Crew’s Italian suede argyle vest reimagines the style in fine Italian suede, stitched with an argyle print. Wear the vest over a plain white T-shirt with medium-rinse jeans and chunky sneakers for a look that nods to the past without veering into costume territory. This suede vest comes in one color in men’s sizes XS to XL and is currently available for pre-order.

$398 at J.Crew

Garment-dyed corduroy bucket hat

Cap off your fall fit with a corduroy bucket hat. Reviewed / J.Crew

We get it. You’ve been rocking a bucket hat all summer. There’s nothing better suited to shield your eyes from the glare of the sun while adding serious style to your look. For fall, switch things up with a change in textiles. The Garment-dyed corduroy bucket hat updates the iconic style in a practical and utilitarian corduroy. Add some texture to your fits in two fall-friendly colors.

$50 at J.Crew

New Balance x J.Crew 997H sneakers

Get the New Balance iconic ‘90s favorite—the 997 sneaker. Reviewed / J.Crew

J.Crew collaborated with American shoe manufacturer New Balance to revive the iconic ‘90s favorite—the 997 sneaker—in colors and textiles that are just right for 2022. The New Balance x J.Crew 997H sneakers will complement any number of neutral colors, but we suggest pairing them with the Giant-fit chinos and brushed crewneck sweater listed above. The best part? These kicks aren’t just fashionable. They’re functional too. One reviewer raves, “Great shoe with a great fit and very comfortable! I work on my feet 40hrs a week and they are really helping! Haven’t taken them off since getting them!” Shop the 997H sneakers in men’s whole and half sizes 7 to 12.

$95 at J.Crew

