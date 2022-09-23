Promising answers in its "final descent," the passengers of Flight 828 grow more desperate as their "death date" nears -- but the discovery of the plane's missing black box may provide answers as to what really happened when they disappeared for five-and-a-half years. "Manifest" was canceled by NBC in June 2021 after three seasons, but then dominated Netflix streaming charts when it first dropped, staying in the Top 10 for 100 days. That convinced Netflix to pick it up for a 20-episode final season to give the mystery series a proper ending. The first 10 episodes drop November 4, with 10 more following at a later date.

