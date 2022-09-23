Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Shows Just How Impossible It Was for Her to Walk in Dolce & Gabbana Dress
"Is there an elevator?" Kim asked out of breath. The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul shared a video of herself wearing a skintight silver Dolce & Gabbana dress with glittery details and lace up panels to her Instagram Story on Monday -- later shared to TikTok by pal Stephanie Shepherd. In the short clip, Kardashian displayed the lengths she'd go through for jaw-dropping fashion.
14 House of the Dragon Power Moves: 10 Year Jump Reveals Darkest Villain Yet
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke take over as Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively, after a 10-year time jump shows just how much the former childhood friends' combined family has fallen apart. The faces may have changed, but the enmity between childhood friends Rhaenyra and Alicent is ever the same ... and...
Netflix Releases Hilarious Stranger Things 4 Blooper Reel -- And It Could Save You From Vecna
Netflix dropped the "Stranger Things 4" blooper reel during its Tudum fan event -- and it's so iconic that it could save you from Vecna. The 4-minute video is a complication of hilarious outtakes and footage featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joseph Quinn, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, David Harbour and more messing up their lines, breaking during a scene and sharing hilarious behind-the-scenes commentary. However, some of the best footage includes Jamie Campbell Bower laughing on set and breaking character, WHILE in his Vecna prosthetics.
‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’ Extends San Diego Run, Cast Celebrates Representation (EXCLUSIVE)
San Diego’s The Old Globe has announced an extension of Aditya Chopra’s “Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical” due to popular demand. The Broadway-bound production has been extended for one week and will now play through Oct. 23, 2022. Chopra’s U.S. stage musical reimagining of his immensely popular 1995 Bollywood film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” commonly abbreviated to DDLJ, addresses the need for cultural unification in a divided world. Shoba Narayan plays Simran, a young Indian American woman whose future is set via an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her strict father...
Don't Worry Darling Star KiKi Layne Reacts to Being Cut from 'Most of the Movie'
Among the hashtags she used was #GotMyCheck. The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" continued over opening weekend, as one of the film's stars reacted to apparently having most of their scenes edited out of the final product. On Sunday, star KiKi Layne -- who, along with Ari'el Stachel, plays another...
Netflix Drops First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3, Reveals Release Date
Netflix released the first look at "Emily in Paris" Season 3 during its Tudum fan event. The streamer dropped a short teaser, while also revealing the highly-anticipated season will be released this December. The teaser shows Emily (Lily Collins) faced with a difficult choice between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As shown in the clip, Emily gives herself bangs -- but don't worry, she says, "everything's fine!" "Emily in Paris" Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21.
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Colin Jost's Mother Wasn't a Fan of Their Baby's Name
"She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while and I was like 'no he's already like here. He's out, it's past that time.'" According to Scarlett Johansson, not everyone was on board with her baby Cosmo's name. The "Black Widow" star joked that her husband Colin Jost's mother...
Drew Barrymore and Jennette McCurdy Bond Over Their Complicated Relationships With Their Moms
"I was more concerned with how to keep my mom looking good, than expressing my true emotional reality." Drew Barrymore and Jennette McCurdy have bonded over their complicated relationships with their mothers. The "iCarly" alum joined the talk show host to launch her new digital series called "Barrymore's Backstage" on...
Wynonna Judd 'Angry' Over Mother Naomi's Suicide, Talks Relationship with Ashley Judd
"And sometimes, I laugh. And sometimes, I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?'" Wynonna Judd is sharing her grieving process after her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide at the age of 76 in April. During an appearance on "CBS Sunday Mornings," Wynonna...
Manifest Drops First Trailer for Final Season After Netflix Saved Show from NBC Cancellation
Promising answers in its "final descent," the passengers of Flight 828 grow more desperate as their "death date" nears -- but the discovery of the plane's missing black box may provide answers as to what really happened when they disappeared for five-and-a-half years. "Manifest" was canceled by NBC in June 2021 after three seasons, but then dominated Netflix streaming charts when it first dropped, staying in the Top 10 for 100 days. That convinced Netflix to pick it up for a 20-episode final season to give the mystery series a proper ending. The first 10 episodes drop November 4, with 10 more following at a later date.
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans For Support After Kardashians Premiere: 'I'm So Consumed with Overwhelming Emotions'
"Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot." Khloe Kardashian is expressing her gratitude to fans for showing "love, kindness and empathy" towards her following the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians." On Friday night, the reality star took to Twitter to thank fans for sending...
Kelly Ripa on Tensions with Regis Philbin: 'You Can't Make a Person Befriend You'
"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk." When Kelly Ripa sat down to work on her new memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," the "hardest chapter to write" was the one about her time on "Live!" with cohost Regis Philbin.
Dahmer Victim's Sister Blasts 'Money Hungry' Netflix Series Which Recreated Her Impact Statement
Rita Isbell says no one involved with the show reached out to her -- and believes the streamer should give some money "to the victim's children." The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims, Errol Lindsey, is speaking out against Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Evan Peters, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
