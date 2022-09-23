ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
WTOP

Report urges improvements in US approach to hostage cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration should create an additional senior-level position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans who are wrongfully detained in foreign countries, and give more power and funding to an FBI-led interagency office tasked with helping free hostages, according to a report Wednesday from a leading advocacy group.
WTOP

AP Top Political News at 9:35 a.m. EDT

White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade. Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids. Biden looks to win over Pacific Island leaders at summit. Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban. Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses. Kansas race tests which...
WTOP

‘The same political playbook’ — Reverse Freedom Rides historian looks at today’s migrant situation

Governors in Texas, Florida and Arizona have been shipping migrants who show up in their states to cities and towns, including D.C., for most of this year. More than 9,000 people have been dropped in the District, officials say, and the scheme got more visibility earlier this month, when two busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence.
