Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to officers, the incident took place near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. The woman was injured, and is expected to recover. The vehicle...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson man accused of lying about weapon used in mass shooting

PHOENIX — A Tucson man was charged last week for making a false statement to agents during an investigation into a mass shooting, authorities said. Investigators said Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, was interviewed after an investigation launched into the mass shooting in Tucson that left four people dead on Aug. 25, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing elderly Tucson woman found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have informed KOLD News 13 that 91-year-old Magdalena Carvajal Davila has been found safe. The Tucson Police Department said Davila was located safe around 1:30 a.m. by a citizen who stood by with her until police arrived. On Saturday evening, TPD said Davila...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UPDATE: Police still investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments near campus

Two people were shot at Yugo Apartments early on Sunday, Sept. 18, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Tucson Police Department, the two victims found at the scene were a 19-year-old female and an 18-year-old male who were treated and released. TPD responded to reports of a shooting at...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. The driver that hit the man remained at the scene, according to TPD.
TUCSON, AZ

