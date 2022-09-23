Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate hit and run
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to officers, the incident took place near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. The woman was injured, and is expected to recover. The vehicle...
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash happened near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, September 23. According to the Tucson Police Department, the [..]
KOLD-TV
Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
Tucson man held on $3 million cash bond for kidnapping, killing victim
New court documents show Tucson man John Anthony Cole admitted to killing and dismembering another man, then keeping remains in his car.
Man Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Friday. The officials reported that a man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that two people were injured in the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KTAR.com
Tucson man accused of lying about weapon used in mass shooting
PHOENIX — A Tucson man was charged last week for making a false statement to agents during an investigation into a mass shooting, authorities said. Investigators said Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, was interviewed after an investigation launched into the mass shooting in Tucson that left four people dead on Aug. 25, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
KOLD-TV
Missing elderly Tucson woman found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have informed KOLD News 13 that 91-year-old Magdalena Carvajal Davila has been found safe. The Tucson Police Department said Davila was located safe around 1:30 a.m. by a citizen who stood by with her until police arrived. On Saturday evening, TPD said Davila...
TPD looking for a hit-and-run driver
On September 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. TPD and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Nighttime water rescue of family stuck in flooded wash captured on camera by Arizona authorities
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared a video capturing a nighttime flood water rescue of a family stranded on their car roof on Sept. 21. DPS shared footage of the rescue after its helicopter was requested to help deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office when a car became stuck in a flooded wash.
Missing vulnerable 91-year-old woman located
The Tucson Police Department is looking for Magdalena Carvajal Davila. TPD says she is 91-year-old and was last seen near the 900 block of West Calle Evelina.
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
KOLD-TV
Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UPDATE: Police still investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments near campus
Two people were shot at Yugo Apartments early on Sunday, Sept. 18, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Tucson Police Department, the two victims found at the scene were a 19-year-old female and an 18-year-old male who were treated and released. TPD responded to reports of a shooting at...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in northwest of Tucson. Officials reported that a semi-truck rolled over on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. The driver that hit the man remained at the scene, according to TPD.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
Man arrested in connection to homicide
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 32-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge.
