PHOENIX — A Tucson man was charged last week for making a false statement to agents during an investigation into a mass shooting, authorities said. Investigators said Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, was interviewed after an investigation launched into the mass shooting in Tucson that left four people dead on Aug. 25, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO