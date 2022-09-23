Bend, Or-At 3:08 am on Sunday, September 25, 2022, Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Deschutes Market Rd. Initial reports were of flames venting from an attached garage. First arriving crews found a fully involved 500 square foot log garage with extension to the exterior of the residence, a two story, 2200 square foot log home constructed in 1988. Two occupants inside the home evacuated with fire department assistance as they were not awakened by the fire. Smoke alarms in the home did not sound as the fire was on the exterior. The garage, which was attached to the residence by a covered breezeway, sustained a roof collapse and was a total loss. The residence sustained minor smoke and water damage to the interior, with some charring to the exterior and minor roof involvement at the eaves on the west side of the home. Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structures, and $75,000 to the contents. This includes two vehicles, a 2014 Toyota Sienna and a 2013 Nissan Leaf that were destroyed, as well as several custom bicycles that were in the garage.

BEND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO