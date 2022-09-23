Read full article on original website
Structure fire at 63357 Deschutes Market Rd, Bend
Bend, Or-At 3:08 am on Sunday, September 25, 2022, Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Deschutes Market Rd. Initial reports were of flames venting from an attached garage. First arriving crews found a fully involved 500 square foot log garage with extension to the exterior of the residence, a two story, 2200 square foot log home constructed in 1988. Two occupants inside the home evacuated with fire department assistance as they were not awakened by the fire. Smoke alarms in the home did not sound as the fire was on the exterior. The garage, which was attached to the residence by a covered breezeway, sustained a roof collapse and was a total loss. The residence sustained minor smoke and water damage to the interior, with some charring to the exterior and minor roof involvement at the eaves on the west side of the home. Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structures, and $75,000 to the contents. This includes two vehicles, a 2014 Toyota Sienna and a 2013 Nissan Leaf that were destroyed, as well as several custom bicycles that were in the garage.
Deschutes Natl. Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure; Lava Lake, resort reopen, campgrounds still closed
Fire containment increases to 17% BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest on Friday reduced the forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire, allowing recreation to resume at Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort, which was in the northern portion of the closure. Though the closure has been reduced, the campgrounds at Little Lava The post Deschutes Natl. Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure; Lava Lake, resort reopen, campgrounds still closed appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the suspect has died. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent...
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors
A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
Authorities Investigate Shooting Death Near Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- On Sunday morning, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as 45-year-old Trevit C. Law of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased.
Cedar Creek Fire: Deschutes Nat’l Forest opens access to Lava Lake and resort
The Deschutes National Forest has reduced the closure area for the Cedar Creek Fire Friday, allowing for recreation at Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort for the first time in weeks. However, campgrounds at Lava Lake and Little Lava Lake remain closed. DNF said those reductions are in the northern...
Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ OSP: Suspect in Redmond shooting dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Oregon State Police say the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside of Redmond has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Skyler Ray Myers, 32 was pronounced dead at St. Charles Medical Center, OSP said Monday. “Mr. Meyers had died from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound,” said Sgt. Jayson...
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
▶️ Smith Rock Ranch gets creative to survive another year amid drought
Last fall, anxiety was high at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne as drought minimized their water allocation. As they approach opening day this year on October 1, with their U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and animals, it’s a different story. “The pumpkin crop is not a huge crop, but...
Teddy Bear Run rolls through Prineville
Saturday brought many events to Prineville, including the 24th Annual Teddy Bear Run. The annual Teddy Bear Run event was open to all riders and motorcyclists, and came through Prineville at approximately 12:00 p.m. Above, approximately 180 motorcyclists rolled through Prineville. Their event is organized by ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactment), and the mission is to deliver several hundred stuffed animals to the local emergency departments. The Prineville run was the group's second stop on a circuit that starts in Bend, passes through Prineville and Madras, and concludes in Redmond. In each stop, they deliver stuffed animals to the St. Charles Health System emergency rooms. {loadposition sub-article-01}
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
US Coast Guard: Plane flying near Mount Jefferson goes missing, search underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. - A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has reportedly gone missing, and rescue crews are searching for a possible crash site Friday morning. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) of the Pacific Northwest sent out a tweet at around 12:35 a.m., saying a plane that took off earlier in the day never landed.
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
