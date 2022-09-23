London police have arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of hacking and some have speculated that it has something to do with the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks. Last weekend, 90+ videos of GTA 6 footage were posted on the GTAForums before it spread across the rest of the internet. Although some were doubtful it was real given Rockstar Games' immense secrecy, it became evident fairly quickly that the footage was authentic and this was the first look at the highly anticipated game. The leaker in question claimed to have been responsible for a hack on both Rockstar Games and Uber. Rockstar Games issued a statement on Monday morning confirming that it had a security breach and that the leaked footage was indeed real. Shortly after this, Uber reported that it was working with the FBI and US Department of Justice to find the hacker.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO