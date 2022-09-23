Read full article on original website
London Police Arrest Teen Hacking Suspect, Have Not Confirmed GTA 6 Leak Link
London police have arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of hacking and some have speculated that it has something to do with the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks. Last weekend, 90+ videos of GTA 6 footage were posted on the GTAForums before it spread across the rest of the internet. Although some were doubtful it was real given Rockstar Games' immense secrecy, it became evident fairly quickly that the footage was authentic and this was the first look at the highly anticipated game. The leaker in question claimed to have been responsible for a hack on both Rockstar Games and Uber. Rockstar Games issued a statement on Monday morning confirming that it had a security breach and that the leaked footage was indeed real. Shortly after this, Uber reported that it was working with the FBI and US Department of Justice to find the hacker.
A teen filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he ended up in handcuffs
An LAPD officer is under investigation for arresting a teenager who was filming officers as they detained a friend.
Tourist raped by stranger in New York subway
A 21-year-old tourist was raped by a stranger in the New York City subway, police say.
DNA on sandals leads Memphis police to an arrest in jogger's apparent kidnapping
DNA from sandals found in the street near the site of Eliza Fletcher's disappearance led police to charge a suspect in connection with her disappearance Friday as she was running near the University of Memphis in Tennessee, police said Sunday. Cleotha Abston, 38, “has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
Konerak Sinthasomphone's Brother Is Reportedly Living Life off the Radar
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual and physical violence. One name, one devastating murder: Konerak Sinthasomphone. True crime lovers likely know the name all to well since the 13-year-old was brutally drugged, sexually assaulted, and murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer in 1988. Although Dahmer was later arrested and found guilty for murdering over a dozen men in February 1991, including Konerak, he was sentenced to 15 life sentences.
Paediatric nurse turned serial killer labelled ‘Angel of Death’ for allegedly murdering 60 babies
Serial killers come in all shapes and sizes, no matter their gender. Their malicious intent to harm those around them is often complex to understand. Many serial killers target adults, however, this woman was not like the others. Her targets were the most innocent and helpless - babies. This chilling true story of Genene Jones will leave you horrified.
Massive protests after dozens of female students have videos ‘leaked’ in India
Hundreds of students at a private university in the northern Indian state of Chandigarh are protesting after several female students alleged their personal videos were leaked and no action was taken by the college.Protests continued on Sunday afternoon as students chanted “we want justice” at the campus after the university denied any videos were leaked.A woman who was also a student at the same university was accused of recording the videos and sending them to a man in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla city.The accused, a first-year MBA student, was arrested on Sunday and police are looking for the man in...
NYC Hotel’s ‘Racially Motivated’ Stereotyping Led To Mistreatment Of Black Artist, Complaint Claims
Kahlil Robert Irving, filed a complaint after he says he was racially profiled by staff members at The High Line Hotel. The post NYC Hotel’s ‘Racially Motivated’ Stereotyping Led To Mistreatment Of Black Artist, Complaint Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
