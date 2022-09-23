ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scammers are using stolen credit card data to set up fake websites that charge a small monthly fee that you may never notice. Here's how to protect yourself.

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHecr_0i7kAuLx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ioJql_0i7kAuLx00
Examples of fake websites set up by the scammers

ReasonLabs

  • Researchers have uncovered a widespread credit card scheme that has gone undetected since 2019.
  • Amazon Web Services, Mastercard, and Visa could potentially be unknowingly participating in the scheme, the firm says.
  • The company's cofounder says people should be proactive in checking their credit cards for unfamiliar charges.

Cybersecurity researchers say they have uncovered a massive, multi-million dollar credit card scheme, and major companies like Amazon Web Services, Mastercard, and Visa are all potentially unwitting participants.

Consumer-facing cybersecurity firm ReasonLabs exposed the scheme , which they said has flown under the radar for years by charging small enough monthly subscription fees for generic-sounding services to go undetected by scores of victims in the US.

ReasonLabs says the scam has been operating without notice since 2019 and has reaped fraudsters between $10 million to $50 million per year.

How the scheme works

The operation appears to have gone undiscovered largely due to its complexity. Scammers allegedly created a network of more than 200 fake dating and adult websites that are functional but have no real users or website traffic, ReasonLabs said.

The firm says these cybercriminals used hundreds of stolen credit card numbers, likely purchased from the dark web, and charged the cards monthly. Typical of many sites in the adult dating industry, the charges showed up on credit card bills with generic or official-sounding names, obscuring their origin.

The charges usually range from $29.95 to $49.95, ReasonLabs cofounder and chief technology officer Andrew Newman, told Insider.

In addition to the adult dating sites, the fraudsters allegedly set up a network of functional customer support sites to service complaints and issue legitimate refunds. Newman said the scammers processed refunds in order to avoid raising alarm bells with legitimate credit card companies.

He says he believes the scheme is operated from the middle of Europe or Russia, but the firm hasn't been able to fully verify the scammers' location.

Big companies' involvement

ReasonLabs says a number of major companies are unwittingly implicated in the ongoing scheme, including Amazon Web Services, Visa, Mastercard, and GoDaddy.

"We reached out to all the companies involved, so we were able to understand who was doing the hosting, who is doing all the domain registration. To date, not a single company returned or responded," Newman said.

He said ReasonLabs' next step would be to contact authorities via Fraud.org , a nonprofit that shares consumer complaints with law enforcement partners.

AWS told Insider it received the email from ReasonLabs, but it did not provide sufficient details about the alleged misuse of AWS services to investigate the matter. AWS says it has requested additional information from ReasonLabs but has yet to receive a response.

GoDaddy told Insider it is looking into the issue, and MasterCard said it doesn't have a record of being contacted regarding the scheme.

Visa did not immediately respond to comment.

How to protect yourself

"For this particular scam, what's crazy about it is there's really very little protection in the way of technology," said Newman.

"Something we preach all the time is really just education. If you see something odd, make sure you do something about it because it's not going to go away on its own," he added.

He advised people to be proactive about analyzing their credit card statements for unfamiliar charges. If people suspect a charge is fraudulent, they should contact their credit card companies directly because the companies can open internal investigations, Newman said.

"If you see something odd, make sure you do something about it because it's not going to go away on its own," he warned.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Riskiest places to swipe your credit card

Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card fraud in 2020. Important:. This is why it's so important to know where the risks are, so you can better protect...
CREDITS & LOANS
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts

Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Amazon Web Services#Scammers#Fraud#Europe#Mastercard#Visa
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
INTERNET
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly check worth up to $3,345 being sent out today

Eligible recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance will begin to receive their checks, worth up to $3,345, on Wednesday. People whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of September are set to receive their SSDI payments today, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Ex-Amazon employees expose tech giant's ‘frupidity’ - revealing they had to split bagels for breakfast and were turned down requests for extra office supplies despite owner Jeff Bezos being world's second richest man

Thousands of former Amazon employees slammed the billion-dollar tech company for their 'stingy' behavior towards employees - as 'budget' limitations forced them to split bagels. The nearly 2,500 employees have since shifted to working at Google and weren't shy to start an email thread titled 'worked_at_amazon' to rant about the...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Business Insider

633K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy