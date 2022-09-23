ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0vLV_0i7kAtTE00

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.

In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process.

"She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.

For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17.

Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.

They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.

Elizabeth Smith
3d ago

the " owners" had rescued her as a pup.. let her out to go potty, she disappeared. you don't let her out of your sight.. they looked for her and left her. now that she is recovered, they don't want her.. they shouldn't be able to have another dog.. i would die out there looking for her!

Theresa Eckman
3d ago

That’s so sad how people don’t care about there baby that are there dogs I’ll love to take them out on the land and live them to see how they would like that then put them in jail I until someone wants them hmm wow if I had room for the dog I would love to have it for my own Gods with this Dog and looking out for it people don’t have a heart who had this dog that all I really hope it gets a loving home and a forever home to be loved

Mama4paws
3d ago

God Bless all animals who are homeless. I wish I could take all of them. Lord please help all homeless animals, they did nothing to deserve to be homeless.

abc12.com

18-year-old dies after crashing pickup truck in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage driver died after a crash near Clare on Wednesday evening. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adam Herron of Harrison was driving in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed. Investigators say Herron...
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman pleads guilty to killing father, sister, 2 others

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year.Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell, admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported.Police were called to her father's home that day for reports that two people had been shot and wounded. They found four victims: Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot at the Boyer home in Grant Township.Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof, authorities have said.Judy Boyer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her father and sister and second-degree for killing Salminen and Bacon, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said.First-degree murder carries a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for November.Authorities have provided few details of the four killings or motives but said Boyer had a list of potential other victims.
MLive

Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
