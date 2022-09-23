ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Helena carousel to close temporarily

By Eric Jochim
KTVH
KTVH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVUCX_0i7kAmXN00

Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close temporarily.

According to a post on Facebook and the carousel's website , the carousel will close on Sunday, September 25.

Carousel management says they have been continuously understaffed.

As part of the closure the carousel will not schedule any future parties, however, previously scheduled parties through October 9 will be honored.

The carousel first opened in 2002.

It has temporarily closed on occasion in the past. In 2019 it closed for several months for renovations and remodeling. It was also closed in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Carousel management says they hope to reopen in the next couple weeks when they have more staff.

**Update 09/26/2022: This story was updated to emphasize that the carousel is closed temporarily and will reopen in a couple of weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Troopers future of MT MHP

The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers Monday at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office. The new troopers were among 344 applicants...
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Felton Angus makes move to western Montana

DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
DEER LODGE, MT
406mtsports.com

High school football rankings: Helena, Capital poised to go full Vigilante in Class AA

BOZEMAN — And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena's Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that's the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital's 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena's 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Great Northern Carousel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy