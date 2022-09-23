Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
calmatters.network
Planning Commission to hold community workshop on Stoneridge Mall framework process
The Pleasanton Planning Commission is set to hold a Stoneridge Mall framework workshop on Monday at 6 p.m. to review and accept public input on developing housing at the shopping center. The City Council had included the mall in its 2023-31 Housing Element site list to serve as a location...
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
informedinfrastructure.com
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Visits Groundbreaking Vehicle Testing Facility in the East Bay
CONCORD, CA – The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and its partners welcomed several of the nation’s highest-ranking transportation officials including United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg and outgoing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff on a tour of GoMentum Station in Concord, California on Friday, September 9, 2022. The groundbreaking site is one of the country’s largest secure facilities dedicated to testing transportation technology, including connected and automated vehicles.
beckersasc.com
Physician group acquires $44.5M California medical office building
A medical office building in San Francisco was sold for $44.5 million, REBusiness reported Sept. 23. Pan-Med Enterprises, a group of physicians that operates practices at the property, acquired the five-story building. They were represented by CBRE Capital Markets. The 97 percent-leased building features an outpatient radiology lab, testing lab,...
San Francisco ranks No. 4 for most expensive rent in the U.S.
San Francisco is the fourth most expensive city for renters in the country, with a median rent of $2,995, per Dwellsy's August report, Axios' Brianna Crane reports. Why it matters: Already-pricey rents are more expensive in 2022, making it tougher for people to afford housing. What's happening: High demand and...
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
NBC Bay Area
Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose
The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
sfstandard.com
What’s Really Behind the Mayor’s Spat With Her Appointee? Influence Over SFPD’s Future Leadership
When one of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees crossed her last week, she publicly lashed out at him for failing to help elect a Police Commission leader who could be a voice for the Chinese community. But privately, she seemed more concerned about another issue entirely. In a phone...
NBC Bay Area
Vandals Damage Comcast Network in Fremont, Service Disruptions Expected
Comcast's network in Fremont has been vandalized for the fourth time in the last few weeks, the company confirmed Sunday. Technicians are working to repair and restore service, but Fremont customers will likely experience service disruptions, according to a statement in Comcast's website. Since the first incident of vandalism occurred,...
beniciaindependent.com
Seenos, Grayson, Concord Police join with Christian Nationalist PAC to support Concord Council candidate
Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate. IndyBay.org, Open-Publishing Newswire, by News You Can Use, September 23, 2022. The Concord Police Officer’s Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord’s fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month’s Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney’s Association. Ring said “I am the candidate of law and order.” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs.
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
mediafeed.org
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
FOXBusiness
Concerns escalate over San Francisco's rising crime hurting business
There are concerns San Francisco's rising crime is negatively impacting the city's businesses. Hamid Moghadam, the CEO of the San Francisco-based real estate company Prologis, was robbed outside his home at gunpoint in broad daylight in June. He subsequently sent a letter to city and state officials about the incident. The letter, viewed by FOX Business, called for government leaders to take "action around crime in our city."
PLANetizen
Maps for Proposed San Francisco Bay Tunnel Revealed
Plans for a new tunnel across the San Francisco Bay are shaping up as the public finally got a look at “the most detailed maps yet” showing the proposed tunnel’s route. As Benjamin Schneider reports for the San Francisco Examiner, planners for the Link21 project revealed two options for the tunnel. “One shows BART and regional rail trains — like Capitol Corridor or Caltrain — traveling side by side in a shared alignment from Oakland and Alameda to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.”
firefighternation.com
Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley
Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
How to Find Best Restaurants in SF Bay Area (Opinion)
The San Francisco Bay Area is known for its excellent food. But with so many restaurants, how do you know which ones are the best?. Delicious restaurant meal.Image by Mark Somerville from Pixabay.
latitude38.com
Trash Became Treasure When Volunteers Cleaned Up the Island
Last Saturday was the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, and Treasure Island was besieged with volunteers armed and ready to collect trash and random items from the beach and surrounds. Twenty-six volunteers, including island residents and crew from the Cal Sailing Team, collected 40 bags of trash along Clipper Cove’s waterfront. We asked Natalie Corkhill, San Francisco Sailing Science Center‘s community engagement coordinator, about the day, and about what stood out for her about the debris they found on the island.
