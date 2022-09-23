ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden teams up with ‘dear friend’ Queen Letizia in NYC

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Queen Letizia of Spain reunited with First Lady Jill Biden in New York City this week. The Spanish royal, who is honorary president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, and Dr. Biden visited the Columbia University Irving Medical Center on Wednesday ahead of World Cancer Research Day (Sept. 24).

King Felipe and Queen Letizia send King Charles and whole family love and prayers

The Queen and first lady of the United States visited the university to learn about the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center’s research as well as the center’s “collaborations to transform care, improve diversity and access in clinical trials and promote diversity and inclusion in science and medicine.”

Both Letizia and Jill delivered remarks during the outing. “Early in our Administration, Queen Letizia invited me to learn more about Spain’s incredible efforts to fight cancer. So, when we traveled to Spain for the NATO summit, I flew in early to meet her. Right away, I could see how much of her heart is in this work. I was inspired by her passion, and by the cutting edge work we saw that day,” Dr. Biden said in her speech, adding, “After my visit, I wanted to bring the Queen here to see what we are doing here in the United States through the Cancer Moonshot, especially as the Columbia Cancer Center works closely with researchers and clinicians in Spain.”

Before Letizia gave her speech, the first lady introduced the Spanish Queen, calling the royal her “dear friend.” Letizia began her remarks thanking “dear Jill” for her “constant support of cancer research and prevention over so many years, as well as for the general advancement of all the mechanisms that allow equal access to the best therapeutic tools.” King Felipe’s wife pointed out in her speech that “cancer knows no borders and this social perspective of research is a global imperative.”

The first lady’s Instagram shared photos from Wednesday’s joint visit, writing, “Cancer touches us all. That’s true in the United States, it’s true in Spain, and it’s true around the world. It was an honor to show Queen Letizia how the Cancer Moonshot is working to advance treatments and cures, patient care, and prevention.”

The stylish duo stepped out in dresses for the outing on Sept. 21. Letizia opted for an off-white shirtdress, while the first lady wore a white Gabriela Hearst frock .

Earlier in the week, both Jill and Letizia attended Queen Elizabeth ’s state funeral in London . The American first lady and her husband President Joe Biden traveled to the UK for the funeral﻿. Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe were among foreign royals who attended the service at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 .

Vincent Bowling
1d ago

It's asinine for someone to demand being called a doctor just because they have an Ed.D. Get over yourself, Jill.

