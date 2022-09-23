ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
El Paso to spend additional $4 million for migrant busing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City Council on Tuesday approved spending an additional $4 million for migrant busing, as the number of individuals released from federal immigration custody in El Paso surpasses 800 per day. The council two weeks ago approved a $2 million on-call bus services contract,...
