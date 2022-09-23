Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXAN
El Paso to spend additional $4 million for migrant busing
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City Council on Tuesday approved spending an additional $4 million for migrant busing, as the number of individuals released from federal immigration custody in El Paso surpasses 800 per day. The council two weeks ago approved a $2 million on-call bus services contract,...
Judge hears lawsuit from abortion rights groups suing AG Ken Paxton, prosecutors
A federal Austin judge on Tuesday will hear a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a class of county and district attorneys regarding the state's near-total abortion ban.
Comments / 0