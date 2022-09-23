Maluma continues venturing into the fashion world! The Colombian powerhouse launched its fall 2022 fashion collection exclusively with Macy’s. Designed with bold men and women in mind, Royalty by Maluma, in partnership with Reunited Clothing, explores the musician’s lifelong admiration for artistry and high fashion while bringing style to the community through accessible collections.

The line combines a unique blend of Latin culture with Maluma’s love for fashion, including stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for daytime or a night out.

Agencies Maluma’s Royalty by Maluma for Macy’s drops the Fall 2022 collection and brings party-ready energy

Maluma’s Fall drop brings party-ready energy in the form of fiery hues, fierce zebra, navy pinstripes, and more head-turning looks. The line embraces inclusivity and offers a fluid design concept that allows shoppers to mix and match between the women’s and men’s collections.

