Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL. Hailed by the Chicago Sun-Times as an "outrageously funny and surprisingly sweet exploration of the gender gap,” the one-man riot Defending the Caveman enjoys a September 92 through October 9 run at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, with author Rob Becker's 1991 work still standing as the longest running solo play in the history of Broadway.

MOUNT CARROLL, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO