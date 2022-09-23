Fall turnover: As the leaves change in autumn, so do the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee

Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
The White Mountain National Forest has been using prescribed burns to help red pine trees thrive. (Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service)
When is peak fall foliage in New England?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on when we can expect to see some good fall colors.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
These Are 10 of the Best Leaf Peeping Spots in New Hampshire
Fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
$14.9M New Hampshire Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities
Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
These Are 10 of the Best Wineries in New Hampshire
Here's a quick little story for you. Yours truly spent the past summer living in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The area's known in part for its many wineries, so it only makes sense that a tourist would pay one a visit, right?. Soon after arriving at Three...
capecoddaily.com
September 24, 2022 - Chatham Lighthouse - Massachusetts
Today Wilma, Gus, and I Adventured to the Chatham Lighthouse in Chatham, Massachusetts, part of Cape Cod. The Chatham Lighthouse is a working Lighthouse operated by the Coast Guard. It was originally built as twin lighthouses in 1808, being replaced in 1841, and later separated from the “twin” in 1923. The Lighthouse is only open to the public on days when tours are scheduled, however can be viewed from outside the security gate. We had a sunrising Adventure to the Chatham Lighthouse. We arrived finding it blocked off as expected, but yet pleased that a view was still available through the fencing. We walked around and checked out the Lighthouse from various angles and crossed the street to admire the sunrise and the gorgeous beach below. The Lighthouse was far from picturesque yet unique in its own way. Due to the limited access, it was a short Adventure. However, since it was our first visit to the Lighthouse, I figured I would blog about it separately so it could be included in our Lighthouse category. Keep watching as there will soon be a blog on our entire day trip to Cape Cod today. So glad we could cross another Lighthouse from our list (This blog will not be rated).
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
WCVB
Boston-based company Avenmade will organize your home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s a sense of satisfaction when a space is perfectly organized. Not only is it ‘type-A’ eye-candy, but everything is in its space, functioning as it should. However, when life happens and rooms get messy, Stella Zhou and Nicholas Shuster have a knack for cleaning up. The two friends ownAvenmade, a home organization company. Some hire this duo for help in well-lived homes, while others are moving and transitioning from one phase of life to another.
Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason
Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pizza in New Hampshire
We wanted to know where to find the best pizza in New Hampshire, and our viewers gave us their picks. The folks at the Pizza Barn make their own dough and sauce, as well as grind and blend their own cheese. 4. Mary's Pizza in Gorham. Many viewers love Mary's...
WCVB
Young woman from Massachusetts killed in head-on-crash in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after the vehicle she was traveling in was involved in a head-on crash in North Andover, according to police. North Andover police said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1800 Great Pond Road. The...
Martha's Vineyard Times
American lobster fisheries targeted
Oceana, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization, announced in an early September press release that Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, a sustainable seafood advisory list, added “more than a dozen fisheries” to its “red list” because they “currently pose risks to the survival of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.” These include American lobster fisheries in southern New England, a livelihood source for a number of the Island’s fishermen and a popular summertime food, and “other trap, pot, and gillnet fisheries.”
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
