Columbia, SC

South Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A restaurant in South Carolina is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America.

Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in South Carolina . According to the site:

"Tacos are so popular in the US, they're considered an American comfort food alongside pizza, hamburgers, and hot dogs. You can get tacos traditional Mexican style (filled with carnitas and carne asada), or more modern versions filled with Korean BBQ chicken, beer-battered cod, or just about anything you can stuff inside a tortilla."

So which South Carolina restaurant was added to the list?

Tacos Nayarit

According to Yelp , Tacos Nayarit in Columbia has 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 300 reviews for its list of tasty dishes like the Birria Tacos, Gorditas, Grilled Shrimp Tacos, Chalupas and much more. One reviewer wrote, "Some of the best authentic Mexican food I've had in general let alone Columbia! One of my absolute favs in the birria tacos!"

Tacos Nayarit is located at 1531 Percival Road in Columbia.

Check out Yelp 's full list to see all the best taco spots in America.

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. While it's true that Florida has indeed many more beaches to choose from, the ones in South Carolina are just as beautiful and definitely worth exploring. On top of that, you can also plan a short holiday on a really tight budget. To help you do it, here are three beautiful but often underrated places you should explore in South Carolina.
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

