Anyone who prioritizes style as much as function when it comes to cookware is probably already well aware of the ultra-chic Great Jones. While their cookware and bakeware are made with high-quality materials, they also happen to add a ton of charm and character to your kitchen. There are so many editor-favorite pieces from Great Jones, including the warp-free Holy Sheet pan, the gorgeous Dutchess Dutch oven, and the pot-luck-ready Hot Dish casserole dish that each come in an array of irresistible colors.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO